Dodging the Roadkill: Tellicafe

Tellico Plains, TN – If there was ever a place that bikers love to visit, it’s Tellicafe in Tellico Plains, Tennessee. As you come out of the Smoky Mountains, specifically from the Cherohala Skyway, there it is, just waiting for you to pull in and have a meal.

The first two times I passed through Tellico Plains, I was not ready to eat. What I DID notice was that the place was packed! Motorcycles and sports cars were everywhere. I thought, “that place must be good!”

I was right!

When you walk in the front door, you’re greeted by “gran’ma” and I can’t think of a more welcoming sight. Makes you feel right at home and who doesn’t want to eat what grandma’s cooking?

Tellicafe is the product of three generations of one family and 20 years in the restaurant business. The owners migrated to the south from New York, and have made themselves right at home. After all, what better way to make friends than to feed them?

The restaurant offers gourmet meals in a very family friendly atmosphere, prepared by their Certified Executive Chef from the Culinary Institute of America. Richard Leudemann is the owner and he makes a point to visit each and every patron that visits his place.

The staff is friendly and efficient and the food is wonderful. The menu features appetizers and entrees, salads and desserts. Chicken, fish, steak, burgers and wraps and some very “sinful” desserts.

Their Stuffed-n-Baked Trout is one of their signature dishes. Soups made from scratch, and another favorite, their Southern Fried Fish is a big hit.

I had their grilled chicken salad, then a chef’s salad on the two visits I made. My riding partner had the bar-b-q chicken entree. Everybody was pleased with their meal. Oh, and their dinner rolls were amazing.

There’s a lot of “personality” at this restaurant, but more importantly, there’s great food and service.

It’s now a tradition for me to ride the Cherohala Skyway and make my way to the Tellicafe when I’m done.

Say “hello” to gran’ma for me when you go!

About Hank Bonecutter

Hank Bonecutter is a retired broadcaster and media consultant based in Clarksville, Tennessee. His career includes stints at WKDA/WKDF and WKQB Rock 106FM, WLAC-AM in Nashville. He concluded his career as owner/talk show host at WJZM-AM in Clarksville. Currently the President of Bonehead Promotions, he’s an advertising consultant and media strategist. An avid motorcyclist, Hank blogs about his travels exclusively at Clarksvillemotorcycle.com and Clarksvilleonline.com. You can follow Hank on on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dodgintheroadkill/, on Twitter at https://twitter.com/?lang=en, and Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dodgetheroadkill/?hl=en Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com/

Email: hbonecutter@clarksvilleonline.com

