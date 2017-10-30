First Annual Wags & Wings Family Fun Fest has huge turnout

Clarksville, TN – Wags & Wings Family Fun Fest combined pet-friendly activities with aviation exhibits for a one-of-a-kind festival experience that attracted more than 2,200 people to Clarksville Regional Airport, October 14th, 2017.

Presented by the Airport, the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County and title sponsor Fortera Credit Union, organizers called the multi-faceted first year event a high-flying success.

“When we originally began planning nearly a year ago, we did not realize how Wags & Wings would quickly take on a life of its own to fill a void as a much needed community event in north Clarksville,” said Airport Manager John Patterson.

Clarksville Regional and the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County originally teamed up to create an event that served a two-fold purpose. The first goal was to increase visibility of the public-use airport near the state line, and second, the Humane Society wanted to create a new event to replace their former signature fundraiser of 10 years, Wags to Witches Fur Ball Bash.

With few truly pet-friendly events in Clarksville, Humane Society Executive Director Amy Shaver knew an outdoor festival like Wags & Wings would be well received by the pet owners in the community.

“As an animal welfare organization, our volunteers thought incorporating pets into Wags & Wings would be essential,” said Humane Society Executive Director Amy Shaver. “More than 200 dogs accompanied guests to Wags & Wings – and we even welcomed a pig in a baby stroller! We were thrilled to be able to spread our mission about the importance of spaying or neutering pets in an animal-friendly atmosphere.”

Wags & Wings welcomed performances by the Disc-Connected K9s. This team of rescue dogs and trained instructors performed three choreographed, high-energy Frisbee shows to enthusiastic crowds. Other components of the Family Fun Fest included airplane and helicopter rides, day long skydiving demonstrations, motorcycle and ATV displays, and food, beverage and merchandise vendors.

Another highlight of the daytime event included an All Corvette Charity Car Show, hosted by Corvettes of Clarksville. More than 40 Corvettes participated, with trophies awarded in several classes.

“Wags & Wings Family Fun Fest lived up to its name with activities for every age and lifestyle – including the military, airplane enthusiasts and food truck lovers,” said Fortera Credit Union President/CEO Tom Kane. “Wags & Wings offered a versatility and scope you don’t often find in fledgling events, which made it all the more exciting for Fortera Credit Union. Because it offered so much to both Clarksville and Fort Campbell residents, we hope to see this event become Clarksville’s most-anticipated outdoor event.”

Wags & Wings closed with a nighttime Hangar Party for adults only, with entertainment provided by The Beagles. Dinner, dancing and a silent auction helped raise funds for the Humane Society and provided a different level of fun than the daytime event.

“We appreciate everyone who came to the inaugural Wags & Wings Family Fun Fest,” Patterson added. “We plan to provide an even more engaging event next fall with additional entertainment, cars and most importantly, even more Wags AND Wings!”

In addition to Fortera Credit Union, Wags & Wings was a success thanks to the following “Big Dog” sponsors: James Corlew Chevrolet, Coca-Cola Bottling Works of Tullahoma, United Rentals and F&M Bank.

To get involved with the 2018 Wags & Wings or provide feedback about this year’s event, please contact John Patterson at jpatterson@clarksvilleregional.com or Amy Shaver at fundraising@clarksvillehumanesociety.org

