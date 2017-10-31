Academy for Academic Excellence to hold fifth annual Fall Fundraiser November 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Academy for Academic Excellence will be hosting its fifth annual fall fundraiser this Thursday, November 2nd, 2017, a chili supper featuring chili, hot dogs, chips, desserts and drinks, and a live performance by the Music for Mercy band.

AAE is a small school with a big mission, to help kids in Clarksville and Montgomery County who need a little more attention than the average student.

Most of the school’s students are dealing with some sort of learning disability, which presents educators with their own special challenges.

“Our students have a wide range of learning disabilities, most of them battle some varying degree of autism,” School Director Charlene Lollar said. “Our main focus is to keep classrooms small and give as much one-on-one attention to these students as we possibly can.

“In the 28 years that we have been here, we have been able to help lots of these kids get into the workforce, and many of our students have gone on to college. Their success shows the important difference a smaller environment can make. It’s also important to remember, we could all use a little extra help and love from time to time.”

Thursday’s chili supper will take place from 5:00pm-8:00pm at AAE, 2134 Old Ashland City Road. Tickets are $10.00, children under 10 are free. Many local businesses and individuals have provided food and beverages for the event. Several of them also donated items for a silent auction.

One of the event highlights will be a performance by the band Music for Mercy, a group inspired by and named for Mercy Yrabedra, a former CMCSS music teacher and with Lollar, co-founder of AAE. Yrabedra passed away in 2012.

All proceeds raised at Thursday’s event will go to the Mercy Yrabedra Scholarship Fund. The fund provides tuition assistance to families with children in need of AAE’s services.

For more information about Thursday’s event, contact the school at 931.647.9831.

