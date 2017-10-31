APSU Volleyball set for Three Games this week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Ohio Valley Conference-leading Governors have another busy week in store with three contests on the schedule. First the Govs will close a three-match road trip with a 6:00pm, Wednesday nonconference contest at Middle Tennessee.

The Govs return to league play with a 7:00pm, Friday contest against UT Martin followed by a 2:00pm, Saturday match against Southeast Missouri.

Meet the Teams

Austin Peay

21-3 (9-1 OVC)

Clarksville, TN

Roster

Schedule

Stats Middle Tennessee

7-19 (2-9 C-USA)

Murfreesboro, TN

Roster

Schedule

Stats UT Martin

11-14 (5-7 OVC)

Martin, TN

Roster

Schedule

Stats Southeast Missouri

10-16 (5-7 OVC)

Cape Girardeau, MO

Roster

Schedule

Stats

From the Serve

Austin Peay can of the 2017 OVC regular-season title with two wins this week. The Govs magic number to win the title outright – and host the 2017 OVC tournament – is three; meaning any combination of Govs wins and losses by both SIU Edwardsville and Eastern Kentucky (tied for second) would secure the title.

Austin Peay’s two road wins last week helped vault it to No. 56 in this week’s NCAA RPI. It improved the Govs best-ever RPI rating and is one spot shy of tying the OVC record for best RPI rating.

The were remained locked in at No. 17 in this week’s edition of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Senior Ashley Slay picked up her season’s third adidas OVC Offensive Player of the Week award, Monday. She averaged 4.00 kills per set last week while posting an impressive .403 attack percentage. Slay also notched her fourth 20-kill performance this season with 20 at SIUE.

Junior Kristen Stucker was named the adidas OVC Setter of the Week for the eighth time in 2017, Monday.She paced the Govs to a .286 team attack percentage while averaging 11.50 assists per set. Stucker, who is third in assists among Division I setters, had 58 at SIUE, Saturday.

has been on of the most prolific Division I setters, ranking third it total assists (1,140) and 19th in assists per set (11.29) entering the regular season’s final two weeks.

Sophomore paced a Govs defense that held Eastern Illinois and SIUE to a combined .196 attack percentage last week. She averaged 5.25 digs per set, including 26 digs in APSU’s five-set win at SIUE.

Austin Peay head coach notched her 400th career win at Tennessee Tech, October 13th. And two weeks later (October 27th at Eastern Illinois) became the second head coach to record 100 wins at Austin Peay.

