APSU’s AnnaMichelle Moore, Women’s Golf come out on top at Town and Country Invitational

Nashville, TN – Senior AnnaMichelle Moore closed out her first career victory with a flourish and Austin Peay State University women’s golf wrapped up its first team title since 2015 with another program-record round at the Town and Country Invitational at McCabe Golf Course, hosted by Tennessee State.

The Governors topped the field by an incredible 22 shots at 583 (292-291), besting fellow Ohio Valley Conference foe Belmont (305-300-605).

Cumberland (612), Lipscomb (617) and Trevecca (632) placed top-five, with host Tennessee State (646) rounding out the field.

“This was fun to watch,” said head coach Sara Robson. “They played really well today. We struggled a bit on the back but got on track around hole 16 or 17 to finish strong.

“They never let up and just went so hard all day. I pulled them aside after we struggled on the back; I could see them slipping a little and I just wanted them to take a deep breath and relax.”

The story of the tournament was Moore, who didn’t just top the field with a 140 (70-70)—she was the lone player to shoot under par, and did so in both rounds. She led the tournament in both par-4 (4.00/hole) and par-5 (4.50/hole) scoring and was one shot off the par-3 high at 3.00/hole.

“I think having her teammates with her helped AnnaMichelle,” Robson said. “She fed off their encouragement. I think she was nervous to start the day, but she settled down after the first three or four holes and once she settled down, she played well.”

Moore’s victory was the Governors first individual title since Jessica Cathey won the 2016 Saluki Invitational. The team title was APSU’s first since the 2015 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.

“It’s really exciting to get my first college win as well as another team win,” Moore said. “Getting to play with my teammates was absolutely a blast. I birdied my last three holes and having my teammates go nuts for me made it even more special. We were able to cheer each other on and I think that was the biggest factor of us winning.”

Two of Moore’s teammates joined her on the All-Tournament team, with junior Ashton Goodley (72-73-145) taking runner-up honors and junior Reagan Greene (75-75-150) tying for fifth. The duo were consistent the entire tournament, finishing first and third in total pars with 27 and 24, respectively.

Junior Taylor Goodley rallied back with a final-round 73, finishing one shot out of the top-10 overall at 152 (79-73) thanks to seven birdies, which tied Moore for the team high, as did her 4.50/hole average on par-5 attempts.

“This was huge for their confidence,” Robson said. “Overall, we had a great fall and to cap it with a win was icing on the cake. We’ve been close to playing really well a few times and put it together this week.”

The Govs will now enjoy the remainder of fall semester and winter break before returning to action in sunny Las Vegas, March 5th-6th, for the Battle at Boulder Creek III.

Box Score

Town and Country Invitational

McCabe Golf Course

Nashville, TN

Tree-Lined Golf Course

Dates: October 30th – October 31st

Pos. School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Totals 1 Austin Peay State University 292 291 583 1 AnnaMichelle Moore (5) 70 70 140 2 Ashton Goodley (2) 72 73 145 T 5 Reagan Greene (3) 75 75 150 T 22 Taylor Goodley (1) 79 73 152 T 7 Riley Cooper (4) 75 78 153 T 20 Andrea Presilla 79 78 157 T 27 Meghann Stamps 78 82 160

