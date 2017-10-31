|
Clarksville Police ask Public Help Identifying Burglary Suspects
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police reports the individuals in the photos are suspects in numerous vehicle burglaries and thefts in different locations throughout Middle Tennessee.
They have been associated with thefts and burglaries in Clarksville, Green Hills, Nashville, Springfield and Rivergate.
Also, they’ve been linked with some window smash and grab of purses out of vehicles.
Each time they’ve been connected to a vehicle, the tag has come back stolen.
Anyone with information can contact Detective Woodruff, 931.648.0656, ext 5531 the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591
