Clarksville’s Customs House Museum November 2017 Exhibits and Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science and history.

Some of the events in November at the Museum are: Tom Rice: Endurance in Form, Ann Nichols: Split Focus, Tamara Reynolds: Southern Route, Veiled Abstractions: L.A. Bachman, and Toys from the Museum Collection.

Tom Rice: Endurance in Form

November 2nd – January 7th | Orgain, Bruner & Crouch Galleries

This exhibition is a retrospective of Tom Rice’s long career as a sculptor, and features works done in stone, wood, and ceramic. Tom’s work has been recognized internationally. His sculptures can be found in private and permanent collections such as Tennessee State Museum, the White House in D.C., Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, Austin Peay State University, Cheekwood Museum of Art, Clarksville Public Library, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, and the Nashville Airport.

Ann Nichols: Split Focus

October 2nd – December 3rd | Planters Bank Peg Harvill Gallery

Chattanooga Artist Ann Nichols is a contemporary realist painter who works in the medium of oil. Many of her paintings are inspired by art historical images such as Renaissance portraits, flowers by Georgia O’Keeffe, Dutch floral paintings, botanicals, Magritte’s surrealism and Martin Johnson Heade’s images of orchids and hummingbirds.

Tamara Reynolds: Southern Route

October 24th – January 3rd | Kimbrough Gallery

Photographer Tamara Reynolds was born and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she has worked for 25 years as a commercial and editorial photographer for magazines and advertising agencies focusing on portraiture and lifestyle imagery.

Reynolds says about her Southern Route series: “This project is about resolving my conflicted feelings I‘ve experienced as a Southerner. I love the South, but I have sometimes been embarrassed to claim it as my home. I chose to explore the South on back roads and across railroad tracks. In so doing, I found I could appreciate my home despite its failings.”

Veiled Abstractions: L.A. Bachman

October 24th – January 7th | Jostens Gallery

Nashville artist L.A. Bachman’s abstract art explores family, belief, responsibility, failure, and desire, and is an arena for self-reflection. Hints of human form are veiled by an abstract layer like lace across the body, suggesting tangible objects amidst unrecognizable ones.

Helping Around the House: Toys from the Museum Collection

November 15th – January 28th | Memory Lane

See a variety of toys from the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s permanent collection.

November Activities in the Family Art Studio

Birds in Art

Visit the Family Art Studio to create your own pictures of birds using yarn, toilet paper tubes, paper plates, construction paper, and magazine pictures. Make a pair of binoculars. Then look around the museum for birds. Who made them and what are they made of? Find the toy birds on Explorers’ Landing. How many can you identify? Make bird rubbing to take home.

First Thursday Art Walk

November 2nd, 5:00pm – 7:00pm

The museum is open to the public with free admission as part of Downtown Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk.

Second Saturday Free Admission: Paper Poppies

November 11th, 10:00am – 5:00pm

The museum is open to the public with free admission as part of our Second Saturday Free Admission Day. In honor of Veteran’s Day, we’ll be making paper poppies in the Family Art Studio.

Holiday Model Trains

November 24th, 10:00am – 1:00pm

Our volunteer train crew will be manning the trains for a special run.

Pinch Pots

Saturday, November 25th | 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm

A pinch pot is a style of pottery made by pinching and shaping the clay by hand. Join us in the Family Art Studio while we explore this pottery technique while you make your own pinch pot.

All activities are free with your museum membership. Non-members pay regular admission fees. For more information contact Ms. Sue at sue@customshousemuseum.org or 931.648.5780.

The Customs House Museum & Cultural Center will be closed Friday, November 10th in recognition of Veterans Day (we will be open on Veterans Day, which is Saturday, November 11th). We will also be closed Thursday, November 23rd for Thanksgiving Day.

