Roxy Regional Theatre to perform Whimsical Musical Version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream”, November 3rd-11th

Clarksville, TN – “Ah, what fools these mortals be!” An annual tradition at the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville takes a twist this fall with the Roxy Regional Theatre’s production of A Midsumer Night’s Dream: The Musical, opening Friday, November 3rd, at 8:00pm.

In keeping with the theatre’s opening night pay-what-you-can tradition, all tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Whimsically adapted by Wade Bradford from Shakespeare’s classic romantic comedy, this musical version of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” features the usual magical forest and spellbound lovers, but also an upstart Puck who decides to liven things up by modernizing the dialogue and adding song and dance numbers.

It’s all fun and games until William Shakespeare, fresh from spinning in his grave, leaps onto the stage, demanding to know what on earth is going on!

Starring Charly Dannis as the mischievous faerie Puck, alongside Dean Cestari, Emily Rourke, Josh Bernaski and Michelle Foletta as the four lovers Lysander, Hermia, Demetrius and Helena, “A Midsumer Night’s Dream: The Musical” also features Andrew Gasparini, Benny Jones, RJ Magee, Jackie Ostick, Bryan Plummer, Quinn Tierney Vaira, Sebastian Fenton, Sylvia Mendiola, Lauren Mund and Kylan Elizabeth Ritchie.

Over a dozen original songs penned by Rachel Greenlee and Wade Bradford capture a wide range of emotions, including the enchanting “Moonbeams,” sung by Titania and her Fairies; the hilarious “Too Cute,” by the boy-band, the Mechanicals; the outraged, “Why Do They Have to Sing It?” sung by the Bard himself; and finally the romantic “Dance With Me,” sung by Hippolyta to the Duke.

Although this musical version may be a bit more madcap than what the Bard had intended, this show still captures the wonder and the romance of the original play.

“A Midsumer Night’s Dream: The Musical” is made possible in part through the generous support of Stuart & Peggy Bonnington. Additional funding support has been provided by Ken Grambihler, Walter & Cindy Marczak, Jim B. Marshall, Jacqueline & Ned Crouch and John & Cathy Stanton.

Performances run November 3rd through November 11th on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:00pm and Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00pm, with a 2:00pm matinee on Saturday, November 11th.

Tickets are $25.00 (adults) and $15.00 (ages 13 and under) and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Wednesday and Thursday performances during the run.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

