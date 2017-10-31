Tennessee Titans play Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium, Saturday

Tennessee Titans (4-3) vs. Baltimore Ravens (4-4)

Sunday, November 5th, 2017 | Noon CST

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: CBS

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (4-3) return from their bye this week to host the Baltimore Ravens (4-4). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for Noon CST on Sunday, November 5th, 2017.

This is the second of four consecutive games for the Titans against teams from the AFC North. Prior to their Week 8 bye, they traveled to face the Cleveland Browns and left with an overtime win. After clashing with the Ravens, the Titans will host the Cincinnati Bengals on November 12th before visiting the Pittsburgh Steelers for a Thursday night showdown on November 16th.

The game will be televised regionally on CBS, including Nashville affiliate WTVF NewsChannel 5. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan and analyst Rich Gannon will call the action, and Melanie Collins will report from the sidelines.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, gameday host Rhett Bryan and sideline reporter Jonathan Hutton.

Titans Look to Build Winning Streak

At Cleveland on October 22nd, the Titans needed a 47-yard field goal from Ryan Succop with less than two minutes remaining in overtime to defeat the Browns by a final score of 12-9. It was Succop’s fourth field goal of the day, as he became the first player to score all of his team’s points in an overtime win since Denver Broncos kicker Jason Elam on September 17th, 2006. Succop notched his seventh career game-winning field goal.

Quarterback Marcus Mariota was credited with his sixth game-winning drive in 33 career starts and his second game-winning drive in as many weeks. He was 21-of-34 passing for 203 yards against the Browns.

The defensive effort was highlighted by Kevin Byard’s three interceptions, which tied a single-game franchise record. The second-year safety became the first Titans player to intercept three passes in a game since Keith Bulluck at New Orleans in 2007 and the first NFL player to do so since Eagles safety Kurt Coleman at Washington on October 16th, 2011.

The Titans defense, which also benefited from 1.5 sacks by outside linebacker Derrick Morgan, limited Cleveland’s scoring to three field goals. It was the first time the Titans kept their opponents out of the end zone since a 37-3 win at Miami on November 11th, 2012.

In the last three games against the Dolphins, Colts and Browns, respectively, opposing offenses have scored a total of only two touchdowns against the Titans defense.

About the Baltimore Ravens

While the Titans are coming off a bye, the Ravens also will have extended rest prior to this week’s matchup. They hosted the Miami Dolphins on Thursday night last week and won convincingly, 40-0. It was the Ravens’ largest shutout victory in team history.

Against the Dolphins, Ravens second-year running back Alex Collins accounted for 113 of the team’s 174 total rushing yards. The ground game was complemented by a defense that returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco passed for 101 yards and a touchdown before leaving the game in the second quarter with a concussion. He was replaced by veteran backup Ryan Mallett.

Flacco’s head coach for his entire career has been John Harbaugh, who likewise is in his 10th campaign with the Ravens. Together they have made it to the postseason six times, including a run to the Super Bowl XLVII title at the conclusion of the 2012 campaign.

