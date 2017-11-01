|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
American Red Cross says give thanks for good health by donating blood this holiday season
Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.
Mike Healey’s son was born prematurely, weighing 3 pounds, and immediately needed blood. “I gave blood the next day and have done it 56 times since then,” he said. Though Healey’s son spent his first 49 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit, he has thrived and is now a healthy, 10-year-old little league baseball player. “I will never forget whoever selflessly gave blood for my son.”
A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.
By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).
Upcoming blood donation opportunities November 16th-30th
Blanchfield Army Hospital
Fort Campbell PX
Hopkinsville High School
American Red Cross
Governor’s Square Mall
How to donate blood
Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.
The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
SectionsEvents
TopicsAmerican Red Cross, Bach, Bastogne Avenue, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, Blood Drive, Clarksville TN, Fort Campbell KY, Fort Campbell PX, Governors Square Mall, Hopkinsville High School, Hopkinsville KY, Joel Drive, Madison Street, Nashville TN, Wilma Rudolph Boulevard
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed