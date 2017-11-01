American Red Cross says give thanks for good health by donating blood this holiday season

Nashville, TN – The American Red Cross encourages people to share their good health this holiday season by donating blood for patients in need.

Mike Healey’s son was born prematurely, weighing 3 pounds, and immediately needed blood. “I gave blood the next day and have done it 56 times since then,” he said. Though Healey’s son spent his first 49 days of life in the neonatal intensive care unit, he has thrived and is now a healthy, 10-year-old little league baseball player. “I will never forget whoever selflessly gave blood for my son.”

A decline in donations occurs from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when donors are busy with holiday activities and travel. However, patients don’t get a holiday break from needing lifesaving transfusions. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

By giving blood or platelets, donors may give patients more time – and more holidays – with loved ones. Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities November 16th-30th

Blanchfield Army Hospital

650 Joel Drive, Fort Campbell, KY. 42223

11/17/2017: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Fort Campbell PX

2840 Bastogne Avenue, Fort Campbell, KY. 42223

11/22/2017: 10:00am – 3:00pm

Hopkinsville High School

430 Koffman Drive, Hopkinsville, KY. 42240

11/28/2017: 9:00am – 2:00pm

American Red Cross

1760 Madison Street Clarksville, TN. 37043

11/20/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

11/24/2017: 8:00am – 1:00pm

11/27/2017: 10:30am – 4:30pm

Governor’s Square Mall

2801 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Clarksville, TN. 37040

11/24/2017: noon – 6:00pm

How to donate blood

Simply download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit www.redcrossblood.org or call 1.800.RED.CROSS (1.800.733.2767) to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit www.redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families.

The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.

For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

