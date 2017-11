Clarksville-Montgomery County Residents invited to “Transit Talk” November 9th

Register now for November 9th breakfast meeting

Clarksville, TN – The nMotion Strategic Plan was approved in September to be the guide to a better regional transportation future for Middle Tennesseans.

Representatives of the Regional Transportation Authority, Cumberland Region Tomorrow and the Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee will join Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan on Thursday, November 9th, 2017 to update residents on what the plan will mean for Clarksville and Montgomery County.

The free open meeting, billed as “Transit Talk,” will be from 7:30am to 9:30am in the Franklin Room at F&M Bank, 50 Franklin Street, Downtown Clarksville.

A light breakfast will be served.

Steve Bland, executive director of the Regional Transportation Authority, will lead the discussion and answer questions.

