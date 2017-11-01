Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk to be held November 2nd, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Produced by The Downtown Clarksville Association, First Thursday Art Walk is a free, self-guided tour spanning a 5-block radius that combines visual art, live music, engaging events and more in the heart of Downtown Clarksville.

With 10+ venues, bars and businesses participating each month, the First Thursday Art Walk in Clarksville is the ultimate opportunity to savor and support local creative talent.

The October Art Walk will be held November 2nd, 2017 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the shops and galleries on Public Square, Franklin Street, and Strawberry Alley.

The participating businesses are listed below as well as a description of the work they will be exhibiting and services they will be offering during the event.

The Framemaker (705 North Second Street)

For over two decades, The Framemaker has offered a unique selection of frames and art services to the Middle Tennessee area.

Artist Information

A Journey Within: Mix Media Works by Regina Mick

The Framemaker is proud to present abstract mix-media works by Regina Mick. This exhibit is part of Clarksville’s First Thursday Art Walk on November 2nd, 2017. An opening reception will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm. The exhibit will remain on display at the Framemaker throughout the month of November during normal business hours (Monday through Friday, 10:00am to 5:00pm).

Regina Mick is a U.S. Army retiree with her B.B.A in Marketing and a minor in Graphic Design. The artist states, “The rhythmic lines, colors, texture, and technique all come together to express my inner most emotions that I often find difficult expressing verbally.Self-awareness is so important because it helps you to find your true self, not the self you were told by the world to be but the self you were created to be.”

The Framemaker is located at the corner of North Second Street and Georgia Avenue.

Edward’s Steakhouse (107 Franklin Street)

Artist Information

Edward’s Steakhouse is proud to host local photographer, David Smith, during the February First Thursday Art Walk.

David Smith is a retired U.S. Army Still Photographer, who came to the Clarksville area in 1976 as a member of the 101st Airborne Division. He returned to Clarksville with his family after his retirement from the military. Most of the photographs are of Landscapes and scenery but he also tries to photography the City of Clarksville. ”I feel that it’s important for a photographer to help preserve the history through photographs.”

Stop in, see the art, listen to Jackson Miller on the piano and enjoy the Thursday night special, 1/2 priced $7.00 appetizers and 2 for 1 draft drink specials.

The Roxy Regional Theatre (100 Franklin Street)

Peg Harvill Gallery

For those who enjoy the visual arts, the Peg Harvill Gallery, located just beyond the lobby, hosts twelve shows annually featuring locally and nationally known artisans. Shows generally open the first Thursday of each month for our First Thursday Art Walk.

Artist Information

During the month of November, the Roxy Regional Theatre’s Peg Harvill Gallery will feature paintings by Terri Jordan in a show entitled Where the Wild Thyme Blows to complement the Roxy’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream: The Musical, playing November 3rd through November 11th.

Terri’s work has exhibited in group and solo shows in New York, the West coast and throughout the Southeast, and in 2015 she was named in the Top Ten Portrait/Figurative Artists of Tennessee by the Portrait Society of America in a juried process.

The Agora Gallery in New York City has said of her work, “Terri’s paintings contain the best qualities of both figurative and still life painting,” adding, “Much like Matisse’s women, Jordan‘s figures are symbolic statements of serenity, beauty, and ornament. More restful than Matisse’s women, however, Jordan explores a more understated realm of existence and privacy.”

Additional gallery hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am–2:00pm.

For tickets to and information about our current production, “A Midsummer Nights Dream: The Musical”, please visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org or call the box office at 931.645.7699.

Roux Americajun (101 Franklin Street)

Happy hour & half-off appetizers during Art Walk, first Thursdays of every month

Artist Information

Misha Ambrosia

Originally from New Orleans, Misha received a scholarship and graduated with honors with an Associate’s Degree in Fine and Commercial Art at Delgado College in NOLA. Her art is in private collections across the country. Misha’s art is on display in venues throughout Bowling Green, Kentucky and now Clarksville, Tennessee.

Misha works with many different mediums such as graphite, pen and ink, acrylics and pastel; yet watercolor is her primary medium. Her more recent solo exhibitions were: “36 Views of Fountain Square Park” at the Capitol Arts Center in Bowling Green, in which she portrayed scenes of people and the historic Fountain Square Park throughout the seasons.

In May 2014, “The Art of Misha Ambrosia” a large art exhibit at Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) with as much as seventy pieces of artwork represented. These works encompassed several different genres-landscape, figure, still-life and sculpture. Upcoming in September 2018, “Absorption and Creation by Misha Ambrosia” art exhibition at the beautiful Downing Museum and Baker Arboretum in Bowling Green, KY. Her work will be on display at Roux, and is available for purchase.

Misha’s studio is located in Alvaton, KY where she resides with Bill-her wonderful husband of 22 years, and her four-legged children…a golden retriever named Hijito and a cat with an attitude named Picasso.

Yada Yada Yada Deli (100 Strawberry Alley)

Artist Information

Faces of Downtown Clarksville with The Dude with a Camera

The First Thursday Art Walk at Yada Yada Yada, located at 100 Strawberry Alley, debuts the start of the interactive series “Faces of Downtown Clarksville”.

Lucas Ryan Chambers, “The Dude with a Camera” is an award-winning photographer located right here in Clarksville. Throughout the course of this series he will document the unique personalities that make up Downtown Clarksville.

We hope you can stop by Yada Yada Yada and partake in this unique perspective of our city.

Customs House Museum (200 S. 2nd Street)

The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is Tennessee’s second largest general interest museum. It features fine art, history, and children’s exhibits.

Artist Information

Tom Rice: Endurance in Form

November 2nd– January 7th | Orgain, Bruner & Crouch Galleries

This exhibition is a retrospective of Tom Rice’s long career as a sculptor, and features works done in stone, wood, and ceramic. Tom’s work has been recognized internationally. His sculptures can be found in private and permanent collections such as Tennessee State Museum, the White House in D.C., Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts, Austin Peay State University, Cheekwood Museum of Art, Clarksville Public Library, the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center, and the Nashville Airport.

Chattanooga Artist Ann Nichols is a contemporary realist painter who works in the medium of oil. Many of her paintings are inspired by art historical images such as Renaissance portraits, flowers by Georgia O’Keeffe, Dutch floral paintings, botanicals, Magritte’s surrealism and Martin Johnson Heade’s images of orchids and hummingbirds.

Tamara Reynolds: Southern Route

October 24th – January 3rd | Kimbrough Gallery

Photographer Tamara Reynolds was born and currently lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where she has worked for 25 years as a commercial and editorial photographer for magazines and advertising agencies focusing on portraiture and lifestyle imagery.

Reynolds says about her Southern Route series: “This project is about resolving my conflicted feelings I‘ve experienced as a Southerner. I love the South, but I have sometimes been embarrassed to claim it as my home. I chose to explore the South on back roads and across railroad tracks. In so doing, I found I could appreciate my home despite its failings.”

Veiled Abstractions: L.A. Bachman

October 24th – January 7th | Jostens Gallery

Nashville artist L.A. Bachman’s abstract art explores family, belief, responsibility, failure, and desire, and is an arena for self-reflection. Hints of human form are veiled by an abstract layer like lace across the body, suggesting tangible objects amidst unrecognizable ones.

Helping Around the House: Toys from the Museum Collection

November 15th – January 28th | Memory Lane

See a variety of toys from the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s permanent collection.

Mildred & Mable’s (109 Franklin Street)

Mildred & Mable’s is a unique and fun gift boutique offering something special for every occasion. Custom monogramming and gift baskets available for babies, birthdays, weddings and more.

Mildred and Mable’s is proud to support the November First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop in and check out and new look and all of the great gift and clothing options to transition you into the cooler months!

Rogate’s Boutique (115 Franklin Street)

You are sure to find something new and exciting each time you visit Rogate’s Boutique! Our store offers all the latest amazing fashion trends, while remaining focused on timeless style. And we know how much fun shopping should be, so you can always expect to have a great time here.

Rogate’s Boutique is proud to support the November First Thursday Art Walk but will not be open this month.

Couture Crush (125 Franklin Street)

Couture Crush is proud to support the November First Thursday Art Walk.

Stop in and find the perfect piece to transition into Fall during the November First Thursday Art Walk!

