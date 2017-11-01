Former APSU Basketball star John Murry signs with Canadian League

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – A fifth member of Austin Peay State University men’s basketball’s 2015-16 Ohio Valley Conference Tournament title team has inked a professional deal, with John Murry signing with the Saint John Riptide of the National Basketball League of Canada.

After breaking out in the 2015-16 OVC Tournament, averaging 7.8 ppg on 58.8 percent shooting and chipping in with 13 points in the Governors NCAA Tournament contest against Kansas, the Indianapolis native kept it rolling last season.

In addition to being one of the league’s most improved players, Murry averaged 17.0 points for the Govs, hitting 47.7 percent (165-for-346) from the floor and 80.9 percent (140-for-173) at the free-throw line.

In addition to proving he could score in quick bursts—11 times in 2016-17 he scored more than 10 points in less than five minutes of game action—Murry was an occasionally dominant court presence. He was named Ohio Valley Conference, College Sports Madness and Tennessee Sports Writers Association Player of the Week for the week of February 21st, 2017 after averaging 28.5 points in a pair of wins against Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville.

Murry joins Chris Horton (NBA G-League), Khalil Davis (Swedish Superettan) Kenny Jones (French NM2 Group C) and Assane Diop (Japanese Challenge Summer League) of 2015-16 Governors on the professional circuit this season. Wesley Channels, Adrian Henning, Drake Reed and Derek Wright also are representing the Govs on the world stage.

Sections

Topics