Montgomery County Commissioner Monroe Gildersleeve Designated Certified Public Administrator

Montgomery County, TN – The University of Tennessee honored Monroe Gildersleeve as Certified Public Administrators at the most recent Capstone event at The Fontanel Nashville.

To achieve the designation, a participant must complete 80 credit hours in the County Officials Certificate Training Program (COCTP). The program is administered by the UT County Technical Assistance Service (CTAS) and is available to every county official and county employee in the state.

“This is a unique program that offers a broad spectrum of training to county officials and employees to provide them with the knowledge to better serve their constituents,” said Robin Roberts, executive director of CTAS. CTAS is an agency of the statewide UT Institute for Public Service.

“This process has taken me about two years and has been a valuable learning experience. Several Montgomery County Elected Officials have participated in this educational certification and would encourage anyone who works in leadership for the County to pursue this certification,” said Gildersleeve.

Each course in the program is designed to aid county government officials in performing their jobs and efficiently administering county services. Classroom topics include ethics, fire insurance ratings, finance, records management, proactive leadership, and information technology proficiency.

“Some courses are tailored for a specific office, while others cover general managerial and governmental functions,” Roberts said. “The entire program is designed for practicality and to build skills the officials need every day to better serve their constituents.”

