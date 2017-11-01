Open Enrollment Begins November 1st on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance (TDCI) reminds consumers that Open Enrollment for insurance coverage on the Federally Facilitated Marketplace (FFM) begins November 1st, 2017. As the enrollment period is shorter than in years past, Tennesseans are strongly encouraged to review their options and begin preparation for the new policy year.

Tennessee consumers will have access to marketplace coverage for 2018 no matter where they live. However, consumers in 79 of 95 counties will only have one carrier option.

The 2018 marketplace will include:

Cigna providing coverage in Memphis and surrounding counties.

Cigna and Oscar providing coverage in Nashville and surrounding counties.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee (BCBST) providing coverage in Knoxville and surrounding counties.

BCBST and Cigna providing coverage in Johnson City and surrounding counties.

BCBST will be the only exchange carrier providing coverage in parts of the state not mentioned above.

Humana will no longer be in the Tennessee individual market.

In addition, BCBST, Cigna, and Oscar will be the only Affordable Care Act (ACA)-compliant individual market options for consumers purchasing coverage outside of the FFM.

“Tennessee’s individual insurance market remains challenged,” said TDCI Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak. “However, it is important to remember that health insurance coverage is available everywhere in the state. We continue to encourage consumers to shop for the best available plan for their individual situations and preferences.

“Our Department has a team ready to answer any questions about the insurance-buying process. Current Humana consumers, in particular, should review coverage options as the federal government may auto-enroll them in a new policy with a new carrier if they have not enrolled in a plan before the end of open enrollment,” stated McPeak.

Tennesseans may preview 2018 plans and prices today. And to help consumers with enrollment or payment issues or network questions, TDCI has posted contact numbers for each of the carriers on the FFM on its website. The Department has also made available carrier presentations that overview their 2018 plan benefits on its website.

The Department emphasizes the need for consumers to carefully review plan networks. If you like your physician, make sure he/she is included in the plan network and check carrier directories for local hospitals to ensure easy access to ‘in-network’ services, where possible. Several plans provide tight networks and/or limited out-of-network benefits. To avoid unexpected and unpleasant balance bills, always see network providers.

Important dates:

November 1st, 2017: First day to enroll, re-enroll, or change a 2017 insurance plan.

December 15th, 2017: Open Enrollment ends.

January 1st, 2018: 2017 coverage starts for those who enroll or change plans by December 15th.

Questions about Open Enrollment? Contact us at 1.800.342.4029 or 615.741.2218.

