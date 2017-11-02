APSU Football travels to Cookeville to face off against Tennessee Tech

Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, November 4th, 2017 | 1:30pm CT

Cookeville, TN | Tucker Stadium | ESPN3

Clarksville, TN – In the last of three Sgt. York Trophy games this season, the Austin Peay State University football team will square off with Tennessee Tech looking to clinch the program’s first series win.

Kickoff is slated for 1:30pm, Saturday, November 4th, 2017 at Tucker Stadium in Cookeville Tennessee.

Coming off a setback to FBS No. 17 UCF, the Governors hope to return to their winning ways this weekend.

Austin Peay is 5-1 against FCS competition this year, including a perfect 2-0 record on the road.

This will be the 51st installment of the in-state rivalry, with the Golden Eagles holding a 32-18 lead overall and a 14-10 advantage in Cookeville. The Govs have not beat Tennessee Tech since a 38-31 in 2012 and are looking to pick up the program’s first win in Cookeville since 2007.

The Golden Eagles (1-7, 1-4 OVC) picked up their first victory last week with a 30-26 win over Tennessee State. Redshirt freshman signal caller Andre Sale has piled on the yards this season. He has passed for an impressive 1,520 yards and eight touchdown heading into Saturday.

Saturday Noteables

Austin Peay (5-4, 4-1 OVC) is looking to secure its first ever Sgt. York Trophy with a win. The Governors are 2-0 in the series with wins over UT Martin and Tennessee State earlier this season.

Senior Kyran Moore was spectacular last week, totaling 363 all-purpose yards in the setback to UCF. It is the most by any player in Division-I this season. Moore currently ranks third in the Ohio Valley Conference in all-purpose yards (918). He was named FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week and OVC Co-Specialist of the Week for his efforts.

Despite playing three FBS opponents (most in the OVC), the Govs rank as the No. 2 scoring offense in the conference, averaging 25.9 points per game.

APSU trails just Jacksonville State in total offense. The Governors average 364.2 yards per game including a prolific rushing attack that is first in the OVC and 10th in FCS (235.2 per contest).

The Govs rank amongst the top of the league in both getting to the quarterback and protecting the quarterback. Austin Peay has racked up 19 sacks, while only allowing seven.

Jaison Williams is the No. 1 pass rusher in the OVC. The sophomore ranks eighth in FCS football with 8.5 sacks this season.

Freshman Jeremiah Oatsvall has shown poise beyond his years in his first two starts as the Austin Peay quarterback.

The Brentwood Tennessee native is sixth in the OVC in total offense (1,089 total yards).

Golden Eagle receiver Dontez Byrd leads the conference in virtually every receiving category.

Byrd has hauled in 56 passes for 829 yards, both lead the OVC by a wide margin.

Military Appreciation Day

Austin Peay State University has scheduled numerous military-themed activities and recognitions as part of Military Appreciation Day on November 18th when the Governors take on Eastern Illinois at 4:00pm in Fortera Stadium.

To honor the men and women who are currently serving or who have previously served this great nation, free admission has been made available for all military personnel with a valid ID courtesy of CW4 (ret) Joe and Andrea Maynard. The complimentary admission offer will be made available on game day.

Tickets to the general public are $10.00 and can be purchased by visiting www.LetsGoPeay.com/sporttix or by contacting the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

