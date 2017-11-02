APSU Soccer’s Kirstin Robertson and Morgan Drawdy awarded All-OVC Honors

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Two Austin Peay State University women’s soccer players earned Ohio Valley Conference hardware for their 2017 performances, the conference announced Thursday, November 2nd, 2017.

Senior Kirstin Robertson was named to the First-Team All-OVC, and freshman Morgan Drawdy was named to Second-Team All-OVC as well as the All-Newcomer team.

Robertson has been all a coach could ask for in a player since setting foot on Austin Peay’s campus in 2014.

In her senior season, Robertson was a leader for the young Governors squad on and off the pitch, serving as a team captain and playing over 1400 minutes in her final season as a Governor.

The Ashland City Tennessee native led the Governors as an offensive threat starting all 18 matches scoring 11 goals, tallying an assist and three game-winning goals.

Drawdy’s freshman campaign now includes two All-OVC accolades, All-OVC second team and All-Newcomer team. The Anacortes Washington native came into Austin Peay and made an immediate impact in the midfield distributing play and creating opportunities for the Governors attack.

Drawdy, was third on the team in points with eight, racking up three goals and two assists playing in all 18 matches for the Govs. Drawdy is the seventh Gov in program history to be named to an All-OVC team and the All-Newcomer team in the same season, and the first since Emily Perkins in 2011.

