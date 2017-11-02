Austin Peay State University Basketball Exhibition Openers Start Soon, Fans still have time to Purchase Season Tickets

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – With the Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball exhibition opener against Sewanee looming, Saturday, APSU’s athletics department still has basketball season ticket packages available for the 2017-18 season.

Season ticket prices for the upcoming 20-date, 32-game home slate will vary depending upon the Governors Club membership level maintained; the higher level of Governors Club membership, the greater the discount that will be applied for season tickets. Included in the season ticket plan are 17 men’s games and 15 women’s contests.

Fans can purchase their season tickets or Govs Club memberships by contact the Governors Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY [7329] or by email at tickets@apsu.edu.

In addition, discounted tickets will be available for faculty and staff as well; faculty and staff members who are also Governors Club members will receive the lowest price based on their Governors Club membership level or staff discount, whichever offers greater savings.

Starting at just $100.00 a year, membership to the Governors Club is directly linked to the success of APSU athletics. Its members enjoy the satisfaction of knowing that their gifts are more than monetary contributions—they are investments in the lives of our student-athletes. Govs Club members also enjoy priority seating, preferred parking, hospitality privileges and other great benefits based upon membership level.

The men’s basketball team hosts Sewanee in a 7:00pm, Saturday exhibition contest that is free to the public and will afford fans the opportunity to scout season ticket locations. The women’s basketball team will host Kentucky Wesleyan in a 7:00pm, Tuesday, exhibition contest that is also free to the public.

The season ticket package begins when the women’s basketball team hosts Christian Brothers in a 7:00pm, Tuesday, November 14th, 2017 contest at the Dunn Center. The men’s basketball team hosts Oakland City that week in the first game included in the season ticket package.

