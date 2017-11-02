City of Clarksville staff competes to be Game Changers

City Employees have a Field Day to aid United Way Campaign

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville employees competed Thursday in the Field Day Games as part of the annual United Way “Be a Game Changer” Campaign.

Eight six-member teams from across City Government gathered at the Wilma Rudolph Events Center to battle it out in nine whacky events, including the Ping Pong Shake, Elephant March and Balloon Pop.

Team names were equally creative, including the Parks and Wreckers, Let’s Get Fiscal, Krewe of Utility Ability, and You Can’t Be United Without IT.

Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan joined in the fun, cheered on the teams, and awarded team prizes for People’s Choice, Most Spirited, and First, Second and Third places.

“It’s great that we had really good turnout, and our staff got to spend some time team-building and having fun,” Mayor McMillan said. “This also helps our workplace United Way drive be more successful, which spreads vital resources to so many deserving agencies and then to our citizens.”

Ginna Holleman, local United Way chief executive, thanked the City and the employees for getting involved in the event and supporting the United Way. Various United Way partner agencies also were on site to offer information about their mission.

“The United Way fights for the education, health and financial stability of every citizen,” Holleman said. “Your support today helps that fight become a reality in our community. This is one of the best United Way campaign events ever!”

“The campaign theme this year is Be a Game Changer, so we thought the Field Day competition was a good fit,” Winters said. “The fundraising was a success, and I’m really happy with the number of participants and the broad number of departments that got involved.”

Clarksville Street Department workers proved to be the most nimble, with two teams finishing atop the standings at the end of the 90-minute series of Field Day Games.

Here are the winners:

First Place: CSD’s Finest.

CSD’s Finest. Second Place: CSD’s Primos.

CSD’s Primos. Third Place: You Can’t Be United Without IT.

You Can’t Be United Without IT. People’s Choice Award: Let’s Get Fiscal.

Let’s Get Fiscal. Most Spirited: Parks and Wreckers.

