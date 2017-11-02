Clarksville Police are looking for Dalton Lawrence for Overnight Stabbing

Clarksville, TN – On Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 around 11:00pm, CPD Officers responded to a stabbing which had already occurred in the area of Golden Drive.

When officers arrived they found a 35 year old man who had sustained knife wounds to his arm and stomach. The investigation uncovered the 35 year old and his girlfriend had given Dalton Lawrence a ride to a Golden Drive house to hang out with friends.

While the 35 year old man and his girlfriend were inside of the house, Lawrence took the 35 man’s 2000 Chevrolet Cavalier without permission. A short time later, Lawrence returned to Golden Drive without the car.

An argument ensued between the 35 year old man and Lawrence, at which time, Lawrence stabbed to man.

Also, Lawrence also threatened the man’s girlfriend with the knife. Lawrence had fled the area prior to officers arriving. The victim was transported by ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He is in stable condition.

Two Aggravated Assault and Theft of Motor Vehicle warrants are now of file for Dalton Lawrence, 22, W/M, 5’11, 160 LBS, Blonde Hair, and Hazel Eyes.

Anyone seeing Lawrence should call 911. Anyone with information can call Detective Woodruff, 931.648.0656, ext. 5531 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

