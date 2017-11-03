|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Parks and Recreation partners with Distinguished Steppers for Quick Silver Social Newer: Tennessee Highway Patrol Urges Motorists to Watch Out for Deer »
APSU Athlete of the Week Kyran Moore
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Senior wide receiver and return specialist Kyran Moore, of the Austin Peay State University football team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
Moore was named STATS FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against FBS No. 17 UCF, which included a 91-yard kick return for a score in the second quarter. The Bessemer, Alabama native also hauled in five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, accumulating a 2017 Division I-best 363 all-purpose yards on the day.
In addition to the national honor, Moore shared adidas® Ohio Valley Conference co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.
He joins teammate Kentel Williams as Austin Peay football players to earn STATS national recognition in the last two seasons.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included
SectionsSports
TopicsAdidas, AnnaMichelle Moore, APSU, APSU Athlete of the Week, APSU Athletics, APSU Football, APSU Men's Football, APSU Sports, APSU Sports Information, Ashley Slay, Austin Peay State University, Bessemer AL, Clarksville TN, Copies in a Flash, Cougars, Eastern Illinois, FCS, Governors, Govs, Jeremiah Oatsvall, Kentel Williams, Kristen Stucker, Kyran Moore, McCabe Golf Course, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC Co-Specialist of the Week, OVC Newcomer of the Week, OVC Setter of the Week, SIU Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Town and Country Invitational, UCF
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed