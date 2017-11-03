APSU Athlete of the Week Kyran Moore

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Senior wide receiver and return specialist Kyran Moore, of the Austin Peay State University football team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

Moore was named STATS FCS National Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance against FBS No. 17 UCF, which included a 91-yard kick return for a score in the second quarter. The Bessemer, Alabama native also hauled in five catches for 130 yards and a touchdown, accumulating a 2017 Division I-best 363 all-purpose yards on the day.

In addition to the national honor, Moore shared adidas® Ohio Valley Conference co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts.

He joins teammate Kentel Williams as Austin Peay football players to earn STATS national recognition in the last two seasons.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year. Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included

Senior outside hitter Ashley Slay , of the volleyball team, earned OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors after racking up 32 kills and an eye-popping .403 attack percentage, leading the Govs to victories against Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville, recording 20 kills in the Govs five-set, come-from-behind win against the Cougars.

, of the volleyball team, earned OVC Offensive Player of the Week honors after racking up 32 kills and an eye-popping .403 attack percentage, leading the Govs to victories against Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville, recording 20 kills in the Govs five-set, come-from-behind win against the Cougars. Freshman quarterback Jeremiah Oatsvall , of the football team, tacked on adidas® OVC Newcomer of the Week honors for his 209-yard performance at UCF, which included a pair of touchdown passes.

, of the football team, tacked on adidas® OVC Newcomer of the Week honors for his 209-yard performance at UCF, which included a pair of touchdown passes. Senior AnnaMichelle Moore , of the women’s golf team, earned her first career medalist honor and shared OVC Women’s Golfer of the Week after a five-shot victory at Tennessee State’s Town and Country Invitational at McCabe Golf Course. The Clarksville native was the only player in the tournament to shoot under par—and did so in both rounds with matching 70s—and led the tournament in both par-4 and par-5 scoring, aiding the Governors in their first team victory since 2015.

, of the women’s golf team, earned her first career medalist honor and shared OVC Women’s Golfer of the Week after a five-shot victory at Tennessee State’s Town and Country Invitational at McCabe Golf Course. The Clarksville native was the only player in the tournament to shoot under par—and did so in both rounds with matching 70s—and led the tournament in both par-4 and par-5 scoring, aiding the Governors in their first team victory since 2015. Junior Kristen Stucker, of the volleyball team, averaged 11.5 assists per set, racking up 92 in all during matches against Eastern Illinois and SIU Edwardsville. She piloted Austin Peay to a .295 attack percentage with 58 assists against a Cougar defense that was the OVC’s top-rated heading into the match. And as per usual, she earned OVC Setter of the Week honors—her eighth weekly honor from the conference in 10 weeks.

