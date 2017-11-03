APSU Men’s Basketball hosts Sewanne in exhibition contest Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball will host Sewanee in its lone exhibition contest—and first live action under new head coach Matt Figger—7:00pm, Saturday, November 4th, 2017 in the Dunn Center.

The regular season is right around the corner for the Govs, who face Vanderbilt in the 2017 NIT Tip-Off Classic, November 10th, at Memorial Gym.

With just four scholarship players returning for Figger’s squad, the Govs will have a brand-new look in addition to new management. With standout transfers such as Averyl Ugba (Grambling) and Ed Stephens (South Carolina State) in the fold, the Govs won’t be forced to lean heavily on a talented six-player freshman class as it gets acclimated to the college game.

Scouting the Tigers

Sewanee lost four of its five leading scorers from last season, which saw the Tigers go 15-12 and advance to the Southern Athletic Association Tournament semifinals. Sophomore Adrian Thomas’ 8.7 points pegs him as Sewanee’s leader among returners, but head coach Mick Hedgepeth welcomes five freshmen of his own into the fold.

Last Time Out Against Sewanee

The Govs hit 53.1 percent from the floor and forced 23 Sewanee turnovers in a comfortable 89-72 win at the Dunn Center, November 4th, 2016. A 32-12 second-half run did much of the damage for the Governors, as did 25 points and nine boards from Kenny Jones.

Keep An Eye On…

Ugba dominated the competition at Grambling last season, averaging 13.0 points and 9.7 boards en route to All-SWAC honors.

Talented freshmen Terry Taylor and Richard Henderson suit up for the first time in an Austin Peay uniform. Taylor was Kentucky Sweet 16 MVP last season, while Henderson picked up honorable mention McDonald’s All-American honors.

Of the four returners, junior Chris Porter-Bunton is the name most familiar to longtime fans; the Bowling Green native started 26 games a year ago, averaging 6.3 points and 3.6 rebounds.

Tre Ivory, the lone four-year senior on the roster, kicks off his final season in an Austin Peay uniform. The Louisville native is joined by Ugba and Stephens, a grad transfer, to comprise this year’s senior class of Governors.

Tickets, please

With free admission for Saturday’s contest, it’s a great opportunity for fans to scope out seating for the upcoming season and make plans for season ticket purchases.

Season ticket prices for the upcoming 20-date, 32-game home slate will vary depending upon the Governors Club membership level maintained; the higher level of Governors Club membership, the greater the discount that will be applied for season tickets. Included in the season ticket plan are 17 men’s games and 15 women’s contests.

Fans can purchase their season tickets or Govs Club memberships by contact the Governors Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY [7329] or by email at tickets@apsu.edu.

