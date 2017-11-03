Clarksville Parks and Recreation partners with Distinguished Steppers for Quick Silver Social

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation has partnered with the Distinguished Steppers Unlimited for this fall’s Quick Silver Social event from 5:00pm-8:00pm Saturday, November 11th, 2017 at Kleeman Community Center.

Adults, ages 50 and up, are invited to enjoy a hearty meal and dance the night away to patriotic-themed music while honoring the courageous service of military veterans in our community.

Attendees will have the opportunity to reflect on military service experiences and connect with fellow veterans and family members.

The event is free to attend, but tickets are required. Tickets are available by contacting Kleeman Recreation Center at 931.472.3383.

To find out more call 931.645.7476.

