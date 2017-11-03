Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies take part in No-Shave November

Clarksville, TN – “Stranger Things” are happening on the faces of some deputies at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. No you haven’t entered the “Upside Down.” It’s No-Shave November and deputies are lining up to participate.

No-Shave November is a non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education.

Participants forgo shaving for a month to open conversation and grow awareness by embracing their hair, which many cancer patients lose. Money normally spent on grooming products for the month is donated to cancer research.

Deputies can participate in No-Shave November by making a $30.00 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Our goal is to raise $2000,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “No-Shave November is great platform to raise money for cancer research while building morale and camaraderie at the Sheriff’s Office.”

To prevent “shadow monsters,” guidelines have been established to ensure deputies will maintain a professional appearance as their beards grow out. If you see a deputy with facial hair don’t be surprised. Ask him about No-Shave November and his support of cancer research for children.

For more information on No-Shave November visit www.no-shave.org

