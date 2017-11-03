Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies take part in No-Shave November

November 3, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – “Stranger Things” are happening on the faces of some deputies at the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. No you haven’t entered the “Upside Down.” It’s No-Shave November and deputies are lining up to participate.

No-Shave November is a non-profit organization devoted to growing cancer awareness and raising funds to support cancer prevention, research, and education.

Participants forgo shaving for a month to open conversation and grow awareness by embracing their hair, which many cancer patients lose. Money normally spent on grooming products for the month is donated to cancer research.

A few Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies who are participating in No-Shave November on their second day of hair growth.

A few Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies who are participating in No-Shave November on their second day of hair growth.

Deputies can participate in No-Shave November by making a $30.00 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“Our goal is to raise $2000,” said Montgomery County Sheriff John Fuson. “No-Shave November is great platform to raise money for cancer research while building morale and camaraderie at the Sheriff’s Office.”

To prevent “shadow monsters,” guidelines have been established to ensure deputies will maintain a professional appearance as their beards grow out. If you see a deputy with facial hair don’t be surprised. Ask him about No-Shave November and his support of cancer research for children.

For more information on No-Shave November visit www.no-shave.org


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Oct    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  