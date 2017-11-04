APSU Educational Intelligence Visiting Lecture Series welcomes Dr. Fred Hurst on November 9th

Clarksville, TN – Don’t miss the new Educational Intelligence Visiting Lecture Series presented by the Department of Distance Education.

The Education Intelligence Visiting Lecture Series welcomes a variety of experts to campus to speak about various topics related educational intelligence. This month, Western Governors University Vice President of Academic Advancement Dr. Fred Hurst presents “A Different Kind of U” on Wednesday, November 9th, 2017, from 11:00am-12:30pm in the Morgan University Center Ballroom.

By 2020, it is estimated that more than 5 million jobs will go unfilled because of a lack of qualified candidates. This presentation will provide the Western Governors University perspective on how competency-based education can provide the workforce needed for the future at an affordable cost.

Competency-based education in its current form is a fairly recent innovation with many institutions implementing new CBE programs or exploring the suitability for their institution. The lessons Western Governors University has learned about barriers to success and challenges to scalability with a student enrollment of 82,000 students will be highlighted.

Hurst serves as a national spokesperson for WGU and competency-based education to the higher education, policy and quality assurance communities. Hurst develops and manages partnerships with higher education institutions, policy organizations, think tanks, associations and foundations.

Hurst has previously served as senior vice president for extended campuses at Northern Arizona and architect for NAU’s Personalized Learning competency-based education initiative, as well as serving as executive director of the Florida Public Postsecondary Distance Learning Institute. He has also been vice chair of the advisory committee on student financial assistance as an appointee of the U.S. House of Representatives.

In 2013, Hurst received the WICHE/WCET Richard Jonsen Award for individuals who have made a significant contribution to the e-learning community.

All Austin Peay faculty, students and staff, as well as the Clarksville community are welcome.

Visit www.apsu.edu/online/lectureseries for more information.

Sections

Topics