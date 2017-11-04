|
APSU’s Woodward Library celebrates Open Access Week
Clarksville, TN – Faculty and staff at Austin Peay State University’s Felix G. Woodward Library participated in Open Access Week from October 23rd-29th, 2017.
Open Access Week is an international event designed to raise awareness about open access initiatives and opportunities.
The open access movement advocates for the removal of traditional paid subscription barriers so that articles may be accessed by anyone with an internet connection.
While open access provides a more direct means of accessing published articles, it still supports the peer review process and advocates for maintaining the integrity of information.
This year’s theme, “Open in order to…,” served as a prompt to start a conversation regarding the benefits of open access data and research. Approximately 50 faculty, staff, students and community members stopped by the library’s information table during the week to learn more about open access and how they can benefit from it.
Individuals also shared their reasons for supporting open access, such as “Open in order to find research articles after I graduate,” and “Open in order to enable global participation in research.” Ellen Strobel and Jenny Harris, the librarians who organized the event, said the week was a great success, and the Woodward Library plans to participate again next year.
For more information about Open Access Week, visit www.openaccessweek.org
To view the Directory of Open Access Journals, visit www.doaj.org
