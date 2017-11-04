Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


LBL to hold Cub Scout Day at Woodlands Nature Station

November 4, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Land Between the Lakes - LBLLand Between the Lakes, KY/TN – Woodlands Nature Station will host Cub Scout Day on Saturday, November 18th, 2017 ongoing from 10:00am-3:00pm at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area.

Hands-on activities based on honing survival skills and hiking strategies will help Cub Scouts earn belt loops for Tigers in the Wild (Tigers), Paws on the Path (Wolves), A Bear Goes Fishing (Bears) and Castaway (Webelos). Everyone is welcome.

The Nature Station at LBL. (Land Between the Lakes)

Cub Scouts are welcome to come with their pack or individually with a parent, and are encouraged to bring a friend. Plan to spend at least 2 hours to complete all activities. Most activities will be outdoors.

You can get a list of activities at www.landbetweenthelakes.us/calendar/cub-scout-day

General admission covers all programs and activities: $5,00 ages 13 and up, $3,00 ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and under.

To find more information about Land Between the Lakes, log on to the official website at www.landbetweenthelakes.us or call 1.800.525.7077 or 270.924.2000.


