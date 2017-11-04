|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: APSU Educational Intelligence Visiting Lecture Series welcomes Dr. Fred Hurst on November 9th
Tennessee Fire Marshal’s Office says Don’t Forget Smoke Alarm Batteries When You ‘Fall Back’ This Weekend
Nashville, TN – Get an extra hour of sleep this weekend when you “fall back” for daylight saving time, but keep your peace of mind all year long by changing the batteries in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Tennesseans should turn their clocks backward one hour at 2:00am on Sunday, November 5th, 2017.
“Even alarms that are hard-wired should have their batteries replaced regularly and should be tested monthly to ensure they are providing the proper protection,” State Fire Marshal and Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) Commissioner Julie Mix McPeak said. “Daylight saving time is the perfect time to ensure your home’s smoke alarms are working. Use the extra hour we gain this weekend to make sure your home and family are fire-safe.”
A working smoke alarm can double the chances of survival by increasing the amount of time a person has to escape a fire in their home.
To help ensure the safety of you and your loved ones, it is recommended that you replace the batteries twice a year in your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. This reduces the chance of alarms chirping to indicate low batteries.
All too often, a battery is removed and not replaced, putting a home’s occupants at risk. There’s no way to predict when a fire will occur, so even one night without an operational smoke alarm can be dangerous.
More helpful hints about smoke alarms:
SectionsNews
TopicsCarbon Monoxide Detector, Daylight Savings Time, Julie Mix McPeak, Nashville TN, Smoke, Smoke Alarms, Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed