American Heart Association provides Five Tips to Eat Smart during the Holidays

The American Heart Association’s Healthy For Good™ and Fresh Avocados – Love One Today® help Americans stay on track this festive season

Dallas, TX – Seasonal sweet treats and multi-course meals tempt even the most dedicated healthy eaters during the holidays. That’s why the American Heart Association is designating November as Eat Smart Month.

Kicking off with Eat Smart Day on November 1st, the month-long campaign is part of the Association’s new Healthy For Good movement, supported by National Recipe Host Fresh Avocados – Love One Today®. As part of the campaign, the Association will provide nutrition tips and healthy recipes throughout the month.

“We often rationalize poor eating habits over the holidays with the promise of New Year’s resolutions, but half of the weight people gain this time of year tends to stick around at least until summer,” said Jo Ann Carson, PhD., professor of clinical nutrition at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas and chair of the American Heart Association’s Nutrition Committee.

These five tips from the American Heart Association could help you stay on track with your nutritional goals during the holidays:

1. Spice it up – A new study found that people who enjoy spicy foods appear to eat less salt and have lower blood pressure. Kick up the heat with this recipe for Spicy Oven-Roasted Chickpeas.

2. Add color – Not only are bright colors donning shop windows this season, they are also at the supermarket and on the holiday buffet. From red apples to orange pumpkins or green pears, adding just one cup of fruits and vegetables a day is a significant step toward a more vibrant life. Add a burst of color to your holiday spread with Frozen Yogurt Bark.

3. Pre-game – It’s easy to overeat or munch on snacks while in social settings. To help resist temptation, eat a healthy snack or meal before heading out. High-fiber foods like avocados are smart options because they keep you full longer. Oat Avocado-Berry Breakfast Bars make a great anytime snack at home or on the go.

4. Mini-mize – Practice moderation, not deprivation. Opt for a small plate, help yourself to a smaller portion or ask for a to-go box in advance and place half your order out of sight in the container.

5. Slow down – It takes time for your stomach to signal your brain that you’re full. Slow your pace by setting down your fork between bites, taking frequent drinks of water and pausing to talk with friends and family.

Find more tips and recipes to help you eat smart during the holidays and year-round at heart.org/EatSmartMonth or check out the New American Heart Association Cookbook on ShopHeart.org.

