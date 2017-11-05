Austin Peay State University of Art + Design welcomes Photo Duo Hillerband+Magsamen

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University Department of Art + Design, along with the Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts (CECA), will host Hillerbrand+Magsamen an artist lecture at 6:00pm on November 9th, 2017 in Heydel Hall (Art+Design building, Room 120).

Hillerbrand+Magsamen are interdisciplinary artists who create sculpture, installation, performance, video and photographic works to explore their relationships to each other and society.

Their works are known for an uncanny sensibility that merges the real and unreal, blurring boundaries between life and art.

Often including their two children, Madeleine and Emmett, in their work, the family critiques and playfully scrutinizes consumerism and family life with an experimental approach.

Hillerbrand+Magsamen have presented their videos in international film and media festivals, including Houston Cinema Arts Festival, London SciFi Film Festival, WAND V Stuttgarter Filmwinter, New York Underground Film Festival, Ann Arbor Film Festival, Boston Underground Film Festival and MonkeyTown.

Their cinematic-based installations have been exhibited at the Everson Museum (Syracuse, New York), Center for Photography Woodstock (Woodstock, New York), Diffusion Photography Festival (Wales, United Kingdom) and Houston Center for Photography (Houston, Texas).

They have received grants from Sustainable Arts Foundation, Austin Film Society, Experimental Television Center, Ohio Arts Council, Houston Arts Alliance and Houston Center for Photography. Their project HIGHER GROUND was a commission from the Houston Airport System and received first prize from filmmaker Richard Linklater in the CineSpace program at the Houston Cinema Arts Festival.

Mary (Magsamen) and Stephan (Hillerbrand) live and work in Houston Texas with their two children.

All events for the Department of Art + Design are free and open to the public.

For more information on the exhibitions or lectures, contact Michael Dickins, gallery director, at dickinsm@apsu.edu. To stay informed of upcoming events or scheduling changes, follow the Department of Art + Design on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

