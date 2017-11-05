Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Officer Cody Bergen comes in 2nd at Motorcycle Skills and Traffic Course

November 5, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Congratulations to Clarksville Police Officer Cody Bergen, Traffic Unit, for placing 2nd in the Novice Division at Spring Hill’s Police Motorcycle Skills and Traffic Course.

He was put through his paces. Even though he has been riding a motorcycle for years, he picked up a whole new skill set at the training course.

CPD Officer Cody Bergen.

