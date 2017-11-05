|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
Clarksville Police Officer Cody Bergen comes in 2nd at Motorcycle Skills and Traffic Course
Clarksville, TN – Congratulations to Clarksville Police Officer Cody Bergen, Traffic Unit, for placing 2nd in the Novice Division at Spring Hill’s Police Motorcycle Skills and Traffic Course.
He was put through his paces. Even though he has been riding a motorcycle for years, he picked up a whole new skill set at the training course.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police Department, Clarksville Police Officer, Clarksville TN, Cody Bergen, CPD, CPD Traffic Unit
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed