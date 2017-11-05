Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police thank Fort Campbell’s Bank of America Financial Center for Donation

November 5, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department would like to thank the folks from Fort Campbell’s Bank of America Financial Center for their generous donation to Clarksville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit, Domestic Violence Victim Assistants.

(L to R) Andrea Tennyson-Victim Assistance. Rebecca (Becky) Ashworth (Bank of America), Natalie Blackmon-Victim Assistance, Sgt Tina Slaven (Special Victims Unit), and Clarksville Police Chief Ansley.

(L to R) Andrea Tennyson-Victim Assistance. Rebecca (Becky) Ashworth (Bank of America), Natalie Blackmon-Victim Assistance, Sgt Tina Slaven (Special Victims Unit), and Clarksville Police Chief Ansley.16


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Oct    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  