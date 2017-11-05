Montgomery County Animal Care and Control releases October 2017 Statistics

Montgomery County, TN – In an effort to make the public aware of the animal problem in Montgomery County, Montgomery County Animal Care and Control has released the statistics on the intake, adoption and euthanasia for the month of October, 2017.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control took in a total of 442 animals (2 rabbits, 2 chickens, 238 cats, and 200 dogs).

On the out take side, 363 animals were processed out of the facility: 133 animals were adopted (2 chickens, 5 rabbits, 43 cats and 73 dogs); 114 animals were transferred to rescue organizations (44 cats and 70 dogs); 70 animals went into foster homes (1 rabbit, 26 cats, and 43 dogs); and 3 cats and 43 dogs were reclaimed by their owner.

Sadly, 1 cat and 12 dogs were return adoptions and 167 animals were euthanized (131 cats and 36 dogs).

Since January 1st, we have taken in 4,448 animals.

We would like to thank all those who volunteered, adopted, fostered and rescued! Look at all the lives saved! Please remember to spay and neuter!

About Montgomery County Animal Control

The mission of Montgomery County Animal Care and Control is to promote and enforce the humane treatment of our animal population as well as a dedication to rabies eradication, reducing animal euthanasia and controlling the pet population through a cooperative effort with the community.

You can contact Montgomery County Animal Care and Control by phone at 931.648.5750. They are located at 616 North Spring Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

You can visit their website at www.mcgtn.org/animal-control

