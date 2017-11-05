|
State Farm® says Odds are Getting Worse for Deer Crashes in Tennessee and Kentucky
Murfreesboro, TN – According to new claims data from State Farm, the odds drivers will hit a deer in Kentucky are 1 out of 100. Those odds in Tennessee are 1 out of 143. Both are above the national odds of 1 in 162.
More 2017 State Farm deer collisions facts:
Avoid becoming a statistic
Injuries, vehicle damage and fatalities all can result from vehicle collisions with deer. In 2013, 191 deaths were the result of collisions with animals, with deer being the animal most often struck, according to the Insurance Information Institute and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.
These tips could help drivers avoid a collision:
And here are some deer facts that all drivers should know:
“We encourage drivers to be aware and on the lookout at all times, because you never know when you may need to react to a deer or other obstacle that may unexpectedly be in your path,” Diggs stated.
Methodology
Using its claims data and state licensed driver counts from the Federal Highway Administration, State Farm, the nation’s leading auto insurer, calculates the chances of any single American motorist striking a deer, elk, moose or caribou during July 1st, 2016 to June 30rg, 2017 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The data has been projected for the insurance industry as a whole, based on State Farm personal vehicle market penetration within each state. The State Farm data are based on comprehensive and collision claims only. Claims involving policyholders with liability insurance coverage only are not included.
For more safety tips and state-by-state statistics, please visit http://st8.fm/17deer
About State Farm®
The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and nearly 70,000 employees serve more than 84 million policies and accounts – more than 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies, and more than 2 million bank accounts.
Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 33on the 2017Fortune 500 list of largest companies.
For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.
