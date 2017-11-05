State Farm® says Odds are Getting Worse for Deer Crashes in Tennessee and Kentucky

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


State FarmMurfreesboro, TN – According to new claims data from State Farm, the odds drivers will hit a deer in Kentucky are 1 out of 100. Those odds in Tennessee are 1 out of 143. Both are above the national odds of 1 in 162.

Using its claims data and state licensed driver counts from the Federal Highway Administration, State Farm, the nation’s leading auto insurer, estimates the state by state chances of any single American motorist striking a deer, elk or moose.

New State Farm® data shows the chances Tennessee and Kentucky drivers will collide with a deer are on the rise.

More 2017 State Farm deer collisions facts:

  • Kentucky is ranked 15th in the country for the most deer collisions
  • The national cost per claim average is $4,179, up slightly from 2016 when the average was $4,135.
  • The months a driver is most likely to collide with a deer in Kentucky, mostly due to mating season are:
    • November
    • October
    • December
  • Tennessee is ranked 26th in the country for the most deer collisions
  • The national cost per claim average is $4,175, up slightly from 2016 when the average was $4,135.The months a driver is most likely to collide with a deer in Tennessee, mostly due to mating season, are:
    • November
    • December
    • October
  • For the 11th year in a row, West Virginia tops the list of states where a collision is most likely with 1 in 43 odds.

Avoid becoming a statistic

Injuries, vehicle damage and fatalities all can result from vehicle collisions with deer. In 2013, 191 deaths were the result of collisions with animals, with deer being the animal most often struck, according to the Insurance Information Institute and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

These tips could help drivers avoid a collision:

  • Pay attention to deer crossing signs
  • Always buckle up, every trip, every time
  • Use your high beams, when possible, to see farther
  • Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash
  • Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals
  • Avoid distractions, like devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal
  • Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective
  • If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focus on the road ahead

And here are some deer facts that all drivers should know:

  • Deer are on all roads
  • Deer are unpredictable
  • Deer often move in groups
  • Deer movement is most prevalent in the fall
  • Dusk to dawn are high risk times

“There is an increased risk of a collision with deer around dawn and dusk, and also during the fall breeding season,” said Kip Diggs, State Farm spokesperson.

“We encourage drivers to be aware and on the lookout at all times, because you never know when you may need to react to a deer or other obstacle that may unexpectedly be in your path,” Diggs stated.

Methodology

Using its claims data and state licensed driver counts from the Federal Highway Administration, State Farm, the nation’s leading auto insurer, calculates the chances of any single American motorist striking a deer, elk, moose or caribou during July 1st, 2016 to June 30rg, 2017 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The data has been projected for the insurance industry as a whole, based on State Farm personal vehicle market penetration within each state. The State Farm data are based on comprehensive and collision claims only. Claims involving policyholders with liability insurance coverage only are not included.

For more safety tips and state-by-state statistics, please visit http://st8.fm/17deer

About State Farm®

The mission of State Farm is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected, and realize their dreams. State Farm and its affiliates are the largest providers of auto and home insurance in the United States. Its nearly 19,000 agents and nearly 70,000 employees serve more than 84 million policies and accounts – more than 81 million auto, fire, life, health and commercial policies, and more than 2 million bank accounts.

Commercial auto insurance, along with coverage for renters, business owners, boats and motorcycles, is available. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company is the parent of the State Farm family of companies. State Farm is ranked No. 33on the 2017Fortune 500 list of largest companies.

For more information, please visit http://www.statefarm.com.


