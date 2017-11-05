State Farm® says Odds are Getting Worse for Deer Crashes in Tennessee and Kentucky

Murfreesboro, TN – According to new claims data from State Farm, the odds drivers will hit a deer in Kentucky are 1 out of 100. Those odds in Tennessee are 1 out of 143. Both are above the national odds of 1 in 162.



Using its claims data and state licensed driver counts from the Federal Highway Administration, State Farm, the nation’s leading auto insurer, estimates the state by state chances of any single American motorist striking a deer, elk or moose.

More 2017 State Farm deer collisions facts:

Kentucky is ranked 15th in the country for the most deer collisions

The national cost per claim average is $4,179, up slightly from 2016 when the average was $4,135.

The months a driver is most likely to collide with a deer in Kentucky, mostly due to mating season are: November October December

Tennessee is ranked 26th in the country for the most deer collisions

The months a driver is most likely to collide with a deer in Tennessee, mostly due to mating season, are: November December October

For the 11th year in a row, West Virginia tops the list of states where a collision is most likely with 1 in 43 odds.

Avoid becoming a statistic

Injuries, vehicle damage and fatalities all can result from vehicle collisions with deer. In 2013, 191 deaths were the result of collisions with animals, with deer being the animal most often struck, according to the Insurance Information Institute and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

These tips could help drivers avoid a collision:

Pay attention to deer crossing signs

Always buckle up, every trip, every time

Use your high beams, when possible, to see farther

Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash

Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals

Avoid distractions, like devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal

Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective

If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focus on the road ahead

And here are some deer facts that all drivers should know:

Deer are on all roads

Deer are unpredictable

Deer often move in groups

Deer movement is most prevalent in the fall

Dusk to dawn are high risk times

“We encourage drivers to be aware and on the lookout at all times, because you never know when you may need to react to a deer or other obstacle that may unexpectedly be in your path,” Diggs stated.

Methodology

Using its claims data and state licensed driver counts from the Federal Highway Administration, State Farm, the nation’s leading auto insurer, calculates the chances of any single American motorist striking a deer, elk, moose or caribou during July 1st, 2016 to June 30rg, 2017 in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The data has been projected for the insurance industry as a whole, based on State Farm personal vehicle market penetration within each state. The State Farm data are based on comprehensive and collision claims only. Claims involving policyholders with liability insurance coverage only are not included.

For more safety tips and state-by-state statistics, please visit http://st8.fm/17deer

