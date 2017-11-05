Students from colleges across the state can jumpstart their spring semester with Austin Peay State University’s Winter Term

Clarksville, TN – The holiday season is approaching, which means college students from across Tennessee will soon return home to visit family and connect with old friends.

For many, it’s a chance to catch up on sleep and relax after a busy semester, but for others, the long winter break offers an opportunity to get a jumpstart on the spring semester.

No matter where in Tennessee a student attends college, they can enroll in Austin Peay State University’s winter term and complete up to two classes that will transfer to their home institutions.

The four-week term is completely online, and the University offers more than 60 courses, from core to upper division classes.

And, thanks to a financial aid consortium agreement, students may be eligible to use financial aid from their home school to help pay for the classes. They should contact their homes school’s financial aid office for more information.

The winter term runs from December 16th, 2017, through January 15th, 2018. During that time, even when the University is closed for the holidays, students will have complete online access to Austin Peay’s library, online tutoring through the Academic Support Center and technical support for online classes.

Successfully completed credit hours will be applied to an individual’s spring semester, and recent student success data shows that students who complete more than 15 hours a semester have higher GPAs and are more likely to graduate.

For more information on Austin Peay’s Winter Term, visit www.apsu.edu/winter

