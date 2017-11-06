|
AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices Rise 3 Cents
Clarksville-Montgomery County has Second Cheapest Gas Prices in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – Motorists may see higher gas prices this week, after oil and wholesale gasoline prices made solid gains last week.
Tennessee gas prices rose for the sixth consecutive day on Sunday, snapping a 50-day streak of declines that resulted in a total discount of 35 cents. Gas prices averaged $2.28 on Sunday.
The state average is 3 cents more than a week ago, and 22 cents more than this time last year.
Although most metro areas saw pump prices rise a couple of pennies, the biggest weekly increases were seen in Cleveland (+12 cents), Knoxville (+10 cents), Morristown (+9 cents), and Johnson City (+4 cents).
Gasoline Demand in October Finishes at an 11-Year High
“Drivers are seeing pump prices increase in some markets, due to higher demand and falling supply levels,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “It would not be a surprise to see gas prices rise 5-10 cents this week, since wholesale prices rose an average of 7 cents last week. However, longterm fall gasoline demand is expected to drop in November, which should prevent any significant spike in gas prices before the end of the year.”
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.
About The Auto Club Group
The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.
ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.
Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.
