APSU Volleyball’s Ashley Slay, Kristen Stucker and Brooke Moore awarded OVC Weekly Honors

APSU Sports Information

Brentwood, TN – Ashley Slay, Kristen Stucker and Brooke Moore were each recipients of this week’s adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week awards, Monday, after helping the Austin Peay State University volleyball team clinch the 2017 regular-season title last week.

Ashley Slay

Slay, of Nashville, was named OVC Offensive Player of the Week for a second-straight week and the fourth time this season.

She paced the Govs with 35 kills (3.89 per set) last week while posting an impressive .424 attack percentage during the week. In a nonconference tilt against Middle Tennessee, Slay posted 12 kills and a .588 attack percentage in a three-set sweep. She ended the week with 15 kills and a .414 attack percentage in a three-set sweep of Southeast Missouri.

Kristen Stucker

Stucker, of Johnstown, Iowa, nabbed her ninth OVC Setter of the Week honor in 11 weeks this season. She marshaled the Govs to a .296 team attack percentage last week, including a .336 mark against UT Martin that was the team’s best in OVC play this season.

Stucker finished with 110 assists (12.22 per set) during the week and enters this week 18th among Division I setters in assists per set (11.36 per set).

Brooke Moore

Moore, of Louisville, Kentucky, earned her second OVC Newcomer of the Week award after posting 25 kills (2.78 per set) in the Govs three wins last week. However, she did her biggest damage at the service line where she posted seven service aces, including four against Southeast Missouri.

She jumped to No. 80 among Division I leaders in service aces per set (0.37) courtesy last week’s performance.

Austin Peay has now won 17 adidas® OVC Volleyball Player of the Week awards this season. In addition to this week’s honorees, sophomore Ginny Gerig and senior Allie O’Reilly have each been named the league’s OVC Defensive Player of the Week once this season.

The Governors return to action when they host a 7:00pm, Wednesday, OVC contest against Murray State that will serve as the fall season finale in the Battle of the Border presented by Heritage Bank. Admission to the Govs final regular-season home contest is free.

Austin Peay will host the 2017 OVC Volleyball Championship, November 16th-18th at the Dunn Center. Full details on the tournament schedule will be available after the conclusion of the regular season schedule, Saturday.

