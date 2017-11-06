APSU Women’s Basketball hosts Kentucky Wesleyan in Exhibition Game Tuesday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team concludes its preseason with an exhibition contest against Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:00pm, Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 in the Dunn Center.

The Govs began fall practice October 3rd, and have focused on improving collectively each day.

Tuesday’s matchup will be the lone exhibition game on schedule, as the Governors will travel to Indianapolis, Saturday, to face Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Austin Peay’s major question entering the 2017-18 season is how to replace the offensive production and defensive presence of OVC Player of the Year Tearra Banks, who averaged 19 points and 8 rebounds per game.

However, the Govs return three starters from last year’s OVC Tournament team, point guard Bri Williams, and wings redshirt junior Falon Baker and junior Keisha Gregory who combined for over 700 points last year. The Governors also return center Brianne Alexander, who averaged 7.5 point per game and 3.4 rebounds.

Last Time Against the Panthers

Kentucky Wesleyan and Austin Peay faced off in the season opener last year in Clarksville with Austin Peay winning the matchup for the second straight year 69-59, with Baker contributing 16 points from the wing.

APSU Storylines

Building towards March

After falling to UT Martin in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, head coach David Midlick returns for his third season at Austin Peay, looking to mold a young squad into OVC contenders.

Baker for three

Falon Baker kick starts her redshirt junior year looking to remain hot from behind the arc. Baker was the Governors most consisted three-point threat shooting 32 percent from deep, draining 41 threes in the 2016-17 season.

New Blood

The Governors bring nine new players into the fold this season who will have to learn Midlick’s style and playbook, but the Govs have a strong foundation of veteran leadership ready to step into their new roles on and off the court.

No Senioritis, Title Focus

The Govs have two seniors, Bri Williams and Brianne Alexander, and one redshirt junior, Falon Baker, who are not succumbing to senioritis yet. They remain focused and determined in order to have Austin Peay in the best position possible for the OVC Tournament.

Follow APSU Women’s Basketball Online



Be sure to follow all the Austin Peay women’s basketball action at LetsGoPeay.com and the official Facebook page of Austin Peay Athletics. In addition, live play-by-play coverage can be found on Twitter (@AustinPeayWBB) and live stats will be available at PeayStats.com. Tuesday’s game can also be streamed for free at OVCDigitalNetwork.com.

