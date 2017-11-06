|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: ATF offers $ 5,000 reward in Murfreesboro Gun Store Theft Newer: Clarksville Police reports Driver of Stolen Vehicle Crashes into Utility Pole »
APSU Women’s Basketball hosts Kentucky Wesleyan in Exhibition Game Tuesday
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team concludes its preseason with an exhibition contest against Kentucky Wesleyan, 7:00pm, Tuesday, November 7th, 2017 in the Dunn Center.
The Govs began fall practice October 3rd, and have focused on improving collectively each day.
Tuesday’s matchup will be the lone exhibition game on schedule, as the Governors will travel to Indianapolis, Saturday, to face Butler in Hinkle Fieldhouse.
Austin Peay’s major question entering the 2017-18 season is how to replace the offensive production and defensive presence of OVC Player of the Year Tearra Banks, who averaged 19 points and 8 rebounds per game.
However, the Govs return three starters from last year’s OVC Tournament team, point guard Bri Williams, and wings redshirt junior Falon Baker and junior Keisha Gregory who combined for over 700 points last year. The Governors also return center Brianne Alexander, who averaged 7.5 point per game and 3.4 rebounds.
Last Time Against the Panthers
Kentucky Wesleyan and Austin Peay faced off in the season opener last year in Clarksville with Austin Peay winning the matchup for the second straight year 69-59, with Baker contributing 16 points from the wing.
APSU Storylines
Building towards March
Baker for three
New Blood
No Senioritis, Title Focus
Follow APSU Women’s Basketball Online
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed