Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball home opener moved to November 15th

November 6, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Men's BasketballClarksville, TN – Austin Peay men’s basketball regular-season home-opening contest against Oakland City, originally scheduled for a 7:00pm tip-off, November 16th, 2017 has been moved to November 15th at the same time.

Austin Peay Men's Basketball home opener at the Dunn Center moved to November 15th. (APSU Sports Information)

The Governors basketball contest was moved to accommodate the 2017 Ohio Valley Conference Volleyball Championship, which will be hosted by Austin Peay’s volleyball team in the Dunn Center, November 16th-18th, 2017.

This game will serve as the Governors regular-season home opener after road tilts at Vanderbilt and Virginia to kick off the 2017-18 slate. It also will be the third of four games Austin Peay play as part of the 2017 NIT Tip-Off Challenge.

Season tickets and single-game tickets sold for the November 16th contest will be accepted on the November 15th date. For further questions or to purchase tickets to any Austin Peay basketball game, contact the Governors Athletics Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) or email tickets@apsu.edu.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Oct    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  