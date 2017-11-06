Nashville Zoo to offer Fee Admission to Military Members November 12th

Nashville, TN – Active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families are invited to enjoy free admission to Nashville Zoo during Military Appreciation Day, presented by Regions Bank on Sunday, November 12th, 2017.

Military Appreciation Day honors active and retired military members for sacrifices made in service to our country.

In addition to regular Zoo activities, guests can enjoy special keeper talks and a children’s fun zone featuring bounce houses and interactive games.

Military Appreciation Day is presented by Regions Bank as part of Regions Free Days.

Military personnel and immediate family members will receive free admission during the Zoo’s normal operational hours from 9:00am–4:00pm. There will be a $5.00 parking fee per vehicle.

Visitors must show their military ID, veteran organization ID, discharge papers or other official military identification to be given free admission.

Along with an annual free day, Nashville Zoo offers a discount throughout the year of $1.00 off admission for military personnel and their families. To learn more about Military Appreciation Day, visit the Zoo’s website.

Thanks to our presenting sponsor Regions Bank, and our contributing sponsor Middle Tennessee Honda Dealers.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $125 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P; 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, mortgage, and insurance products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates approximately 1,600 banking offices and 2,000 ATMs.

Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is accredited by the prestigious Association of Zoos and Aquariums, assuring the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. Attracting more than 890,000 visitors annually, the Zoo is considered one of the top things to do in Nashville. The Zoo is a non-profit organization located at 3777 Nolensville Pike and is open every day except Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day.

The mission of Nashville Zoo is to inspire a culture of understanding and discovery of our natural world through conservation, innovation and leadership.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, call 615.833.1534 or visit www.nashvillezoo.org

