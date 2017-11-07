Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

APSU Volleyball hosts Murray State looking to claim OVC Crown

November 7, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's VolleyballClarksville, TN – With a share of the 2017 OVC Volleyball regular-season title in hand, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team will look to claim the crown outright with its final two regular-season contests.

Austin Peay closes out its home schedule with a 7:00pm, Wednesday contest against Murray State.

Austin Peay Volleyball plays Murray State at the Dunn Center in the Heritage Bank Battle of the Border, Wednesday.

Austin Peay Volleyball plays Murray State at the Dunn Center in the Heritage Bank Battle of the Border, Wednesday.

That contest will serve as the final fall contest in the Battle of the Border presented by Heritage Bank.

The regular-season ends with Austin Peay traveling to Morehead State for a 1:00pm (CT), Saturday contest.

Meet The Teams

13646
13540
 13541
Austin Peay
26-4 (13-1 OVC)
Clarksville, TN
Roster
Schedule
Stats		 Murray State
18-8 (10-4 OVC)
Murray, KY
Roster
Schedule
Stats		 Morehead State
13-14 (4-10 OVC)
Morehead, KY
Roster
Schedule
Stats

From The Serve

APSU Volleyball's Ashley SlayAustin Peay’s moved down slightly in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, falling one spot to No. 57. It remains the Govs best-ever RPI rating and is one spot shy of tying the OVC record for best RPI rating.

The Govs remain locked at No. 17 in this week’s edition of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Senior Ashley Slay picked up her season’s fourth adidas® OVC Offensive Player of the Week award, Monday. She paced the Govs with 35 kills (3.89 per set) last week while posting an impressive .424 attack percentage during last week’s action.

APSU Volleyball's Kristen StuckerJunior Kristen Stucker was named the Setter of the Week for the ninth time in 11 weeks.  She marshaled the Govs to a .296 team attack percentage last week, including a .336 mark against UT Martin that was the team’s best in OVC play this season.

Stucker has been on of the most prolific Division I setters, ranking third it total assists (1,250) and 18th in assists per set (11.36) entering the week.

Freshman Brooke Moore earned her second Newcomer of the Week award after posting 25 kills (2.78 per set), last week. However, she did her biggest damage at the service line where she posted seven service aces, including four against Southeast Missouri.

APSU Volleyball's Christina WhiteSpeaking of service aces, Austin Peay has been on an aces run over the last eight matches, recording 58 over those 28 sets (2.07/set). Moore has served up 18 of those aces (0.64/set) but it is redshirt junior Christina White that leads the way with 20 aces (0.71/set) in that stretch.

Austin Peay head coach Taylor Mott notched her 400th career win at Tennessee Tech, October 13th, 2017.

And two weeks later (October 27th at Eastern Illinois) became the second head coach to record 100 wins at Austin Peay State University.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Oct    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  