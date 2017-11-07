APSU Volleyball hosts Murray State looking to claim OVC Crown

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – With a share of the 2017 OVC Volleyball regular-season title in hand, the Austin Peay State University volleyball team will look to claim the crown outright with its final two regular-season contests.

Austin Peay closes out its home schedule with a 7:00pm, Wednesday contest against Murray State.

That contest will serve as the final fall contest in the Battle of the Border presented by Heritage Bank.

The regular-season ends with Austin Peay traveling to Morehead State for a 1:00pm (CT), Saturday contest.

Meet The Teams

Austin Peay

26-4 (13-1 OVC)

Clarksville, TN

18-8 (10-4 OVC)

Murray, KY

13-14 (4-10 OVC)

Morehead, KY

From The Serve

Austin Peay’s moved down slightly in the NCAA’s RPI rankings, falling one spot to No. 57. It remains the Govs best-ever RPI rating and is one spot shy of tying the OVC record for best RPI rating.

The Govs remain locked at No. 17 in this week’s edition of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Senior Ashley Slay picked up her season’s fourth adidas® OVC Offensive Player of the Week award, Monday. She paced the Govs with 35 kills (3.89 per set) last week while posting an impressive .424 attack percentage during last week’s action.

Junior Kristen Stucker was named the Setter of the Week for the ninth time in 11 weeks. She marshaled the Govs to a .296 team attack percentage last week, including a .336 mark against UT Martin that was the team’s best in OVC play this season.

Stucker has been on of the most prolific Division I setters, ranking third it total assists (1,250) and 18th in assists per set (11.36) entering the week.

Freshman Brooke Moore earned her second Newcomer of the Week award after posting 25 kills (2.78 per set), last week. However, she did her biggest damage at the service line where she posted seven service aces, including four against Southeast Missouri.

Speaking of service aces, Austin Peay has been on an aces run over the last eight matches, recording 58 over those 28 sets (2.07/set). Moore has served up 18 of those aces (0.64/set) but it is redshirt junior Christina White that leads the way with 20 aces (0.71/set) in that stretch.

Austin Peay head coach Taylor Mott notched her 400th career win at Tennessee Tech, October 13th, 2017.

And two weeks later (October 27th at Eastern Illinois) became the second head coach to record 100 wins at Austin Peay State University.

