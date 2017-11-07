Dunbar Cave State Park to hold Veterans Day Hike, November 11th

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Dunbar Cave State Park - Clarksville TNClarksville, TN – On Saturday, November 11th, 2017, Dunbar Cave State Park will hold a Veterans Day Hike.

Get outside and join us on Veterans’ Day for a 2 mile hike on our Recovery Trail. Wear good walking shoes and weather appropriate clothing.

This is a free program but please register in advance.

Dunbar Cave State Park Visitor Center.

The hike will begin at 1:00pm and go until 2:30pm.

Everyone is to meet outside the Visitor Center.

For more information, contact Park Ranger Adam Neblett at 931.648.5526 or email at adam.neblett@tn.gov

Dunbar Cave State Park Programs Information

Children must be accompanied by an adult (one adult for each three children).

Age limits are definite – please do not sign up a child who is younger or older than the age limits given.

Dunbar Cave State Park is located at 401 Old Dunbar Cave Road, Clarksville Tennessee.

Call 931.648.5526 for reservations.


