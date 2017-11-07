Tennessee Titans play Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium, Sunday

Tennessee Titans (5-3) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3-5)

Sunday, November 12th, 2017 | Noon CST

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: FOX

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Titans (5-3) play their second consecutive home game this week as they host the Cincinnati Bengals (3-5). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for Noon CST on Sunday, November 12th, 2017.

Although it features two AFC teams, the Titans-Bengals game will be televised regionally on FOX, including Nashville affiliate WZTV FOX 17. Play-by-play announcer Dick Stockton and analyst Mark Schlereth will call the action, and Shannon Spake will report from the sidelines.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, gameday host Rhett Bryan and sideline reporter Jonathan Hutton.

Titans Look To Build Winning Streak

The Titans returned from their bye last week to face the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium.

They used two touchdown passes by quarterback Marcus Mariota and two interceptions by safety Kevin Byard to edge the Ravens 23-20.

The victory marked the Titans’ third consecutive win and gave them five wins in their first eight games of 2017. The last time they owned a 5-3 record or better at the midpoint of the season was when they were 5-3 in 2010. With a win this week, the Titans would own a four-game winning streak for the first time since 2009, when they won five games in a row.

Mariota’s fourth-quarter drive that culminated with an 11-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Eric Decker with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter provided the winning margin. It was the second touchdown pass of the day for Mariota, who was 19-of-28 passing for 218 yards with an interception.

His 100.0 passer rating was his second-highest of 2017 and gave him 12 career performances with a passer rating of at least 100.0.

He joined New England Patriots cornerback Mike Haynes (1976), Green Bay Packers cornerback Willie Buchanon (1978), Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Albert Lewis (1985) and most recently Washington Redskins cornerback DeAngelo Hall (2010) on the exclusive list.

About the Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals visited the Jacksonville Jaguars last week and fell by a final score of 23-7. They scored on a seven-yard run by rookie running back Joe Mixon in the second quarter to make the score 10-7, but the Jaguars defense shut them out after that and allowed only 31 total yards in the second half.

Marvin Lewis is in his 15th season as the head coach of the Bengals, extending his franchise record. He trails only New England’s Bill Belichick (18 seasons) for the longest current tenure in the NFL by a head coach with his current club. Behind Lewis, the Bengals have been to the playoffs seven times, including every season from 2011 through 2015.

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton is in his seventh NFL campaign. Last year, he and Cam Newton joined Peyton Manning as the only players in NFL history to pass for at least 3,000 yards in each of their first six seasons. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Dalton’s 2017 numbers include 1,739 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions and an 86.5 passer rating.

Annual Coat Drive

Prior to the Titans-Bengals game, fans are encouraged to participate in the team’s annual coat drive. New and gently used coats of all sizes can be dropped off at one of several collection sites outside of Nissan Stadium. All donated coats will be distributed to local domestic violence and homeless shelters.

