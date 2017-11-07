U.S. Army Corps of Engineers waives day use fees at recreation areas on Veterans Day

Written by Mark Rankin

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

Nashville, TN – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will waive day use fees for veterans, active and reserve-component Service members, and their families at the more than 2,200 Corps of Engineers-operated recreation areas nationwide on Veterans Day, November 11th, 2017.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers honors the significant contributions made by American service members, their families, and their loved ones.

The Nashville District has 10 lakes with 4, 607 miles of shoreline and 424,629 acres of land and water.

The fee waiver requires only verbal confirmation of service. The waiver covers fees for 10 lakes and 147 Corps managed recreation areas that include; boat launch ramps and swimming beaches.

The waiver does not apply to camping and camping-related services, or fees for specialized facilities such as group picnic shelters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, or USACE, does not charge an entrance fee to access its parks.

Other agencies that manage recreation areas on USACE lands are encouraged, but not required, to offer the waiver in the areas that they manage.

“To honor the nation’s veterans, we will continue our Veterans Day tradition of inviting veterans, active and reserve service members, and their families to visit one of the thousands of USACE recreation sites throughout the country, and especially in Tennessee, Kentucky, or Alabama free of day use charges,” said Andreas Patterson, chief, Natural Resources Management Branch in the Operations Division.

USACE is the nation’s largest federal provider of outdoor and water-based recreation hosting more than 370 million visits annually to its 404 lakes and river projects.

“We encourage and invite people of all ages to get outdoors, enjoy this Veterans Day and spend a day of fun and relaxation with family and friends at our recreation areas,” she said.

It’s estimated that 90 percent of the USACE-operated recreation areas are within 50 miles of metropolitan areas, offering diverse outdoor activities for all ages close to home.

During National Veterans and Military Families Month, we honor the significant contributions made by American service members, their families, and their loved ones. We set aside this month surrounding Veterans Day to hold observances around the country to honor and thank those whose service and sacrifice represent the very best of America. We renew our Nation’s commitment to support veterans and military families. They deserve it.

