APSU Volleyball falls to Murray State at the Dunn Center
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Volleyball team’s Ashley Slay and Brooke Moore had 17 kills apiece but the Govs saw its nine-match win streak halted in a four-set (25-19, 19-25, 21-25, 21-25) contest against Murray State, Wednesday night at the Dunn Center.
Austin Peay (26-5, 13-2 OVC) rolled late in the first set, using a 8-1 run to turn a 12-12 tie into a 20-13 Govs lead with Slay providing three kills during the burst.
Austin Peay would churn out 16 kills in the set, Slay finishing with nine kills, while holding Murray State to 13 kills.
Murray State (19-8, 11-4 OVC) turned the tables in the second and third sets. In the second frame it was a 9-2 Racers run that turned the set around while in the third they used an early 6-1 run to build an 8-5 lead they would nurse to the finish line.
Murray State never trailed in the fourth set, fending off a pair of late Governors bursts to hold on for the win.
Moore’s 17-kill performance was her best in an OVC match this season and she tacked on 13 digs. Slay’s 17-kill outing was her second-best effort in league action this season, her .378 attack percentage extending her streak to seven consecutive contests hitting .300 or better.
Murray State’s Rachel Giustino led all hitters with 18 kills and tacked on a match-best 29 digs. Rachel Holthaus added 15 kills and Dacia Brown chipped in 14 kills.
Set by Set
SET 1 | GOVS 25-19
Slay opened with an impressive nine-kill, .667 attack percentage mark as the Govs notched 16 kills in the opening frame.
SET 2 | RACERS 25-19
Brooke Moore paced the Govs with four kills in the frame but APSU was held to 15 kills and a .200 attack percentage. However, the Racers romped to 19 kills and a .319 attack percentage.
SET 3 | RACERS 25-19
However, MSU’s Giustino hit back-to-back kills to end the threat. Austin Peay posted its own 19-kill set but hit just .164 on the attack. Moore notched six kills to lead the Govs.
While Murray State did not trail in the fourth, Austin Peay did not go quietly. The teams traded big runs down the stretch, Murray State opening with a 6-1 burst before the teams traded four-point runs. The Govs scored four of five to get withing two points, 23-21, but Katrirah Johnson had a kill and chipped in on a match-sealing block to end the Govs threat.
Austin Peay was held to 11 kills (.184 attack percentage) in the set but Murray State hit just .170 while scoring 15 kills.
Govs Notably
O’REILLY HITS 1,000
BIG DEFENSIVE NIGHT
MOORE’S 17-KILLS
ACES STILLED
Next Up for APSU Volleyball
Austin Peay wraps up its regular-season slate with a 2:00pm, Saturday contest at Morehead State.
