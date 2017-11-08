APSU Women’s Basketball defeats Kentucky Wesleyan 80-47

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team wrapped up its preseason with an 80-47 exhibition win over Kentucky Wesleyan.

The win was good experience for the young squad as the Governors get set for their regular season opener, this Saturday against Butler.

Despite having to incorporate nine new players, Austin Peay did not miss a beat against the Panthers, using stifling defense to build an early lead they would never relinquished.

Redshirt junior Falon Baker led the Govs in the first half racking up nine points, three rebounds and a steal. Shelbe Piggie tallied 10 points, three rebounds and two steals off the bench in only 10 minutes.

Austin Peay rode their defensive pressure to a 47-23 halftime lead. Senior Bri Williams and junior Keisha Gregory showed their quickness each creating four steals in their starting roles.

Freshman Brianah Ferby gave the Govs a spark off the bench collecting a team-high six steals in her 22 minutes on the floor.

The Governors made sure to make the most of their offensive opportunities scoring 26 points off of turnovers and getting a 38-point boost from their bench. The Govs continued their active press on late into the second half, recording 13 turnovers and gathering six steals on their way to a dominate win in the Dunn Center.

Game Notes

As a team, Austin Peay dictated the pace of the game forcing 34 total turnovers and 21 steals, converting 26 points off turnovers.

The Governors grabbed 42 rebounds in the game, compared to 36 the last time Austin Peay faced Kentucky Wesleyan.

Shelbe Piggie led the Governors offensively racking up 16 points in 15 minutes on the floor.

Gregory shot 100 percent from the field, going 4-4 scoring 11 points.

Austin Peay got 38 points from the bench, Tuesday, compared to 26 bench points the last time the Govs faced the Panthers.

The Govs shot 48.3 percent from the field nearly doubling the Panthers 24.1 shooting percentage.

Catching up with coach Midlick

Defensive Dominance

“Our ladies did a good job of getting them off balance and making them hurry some passes, which gave us a cushion. It was good to see that energy not only from the players on the floor, but our bench in the first period.”

Up Next for APSU Women’s Basketball



Austin Peay will open the regular season on the road 6:00pm, Saturday, in Indianapolis, IN against Butler at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

