Austin Peay State University’s Football game on November 18th to kick off Loaves and Fishes “Jingle Bell Food Drive”

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s athletics department will help kick off the Loaves and Fishes “Jingle Bell Food Drive” during its final regular-season home date, 4:00pm, Saturday, November 18th, 2017 at Fortera Stadium against Eastern Illinois.

Fans attending the November 18th contest are welcome to bring nonperishable food items to that day’s game which will help Loaves and Fishes stock their shelves for the upcoming holiday season.

The Jingle Bell Food Drive will be held throughout November and December as various churches, businesses, schools and civic organizations join forces to assist Loaves and Fishes in their mission.

“We are proud to help support the mission of Fishes and Loaves, which has worked tirelessly in our community,” said APSU athletics director Ryan Ivey. “In the spirit of Thanksgiving, we encourage all fans attending our final home game to bring a food item so our entire community can enjoy a meal this holiday season.”

Loaves and Fishes feeds the hungry six days a week and distributes food to area agencies through volunteer efforts. Loaves and Fishes serves approximately 45,000 – 50,000 meals yearly on site. Loaves and Fishes also has a Food Distribution Center that distributes thousands of pounds of food to approximately 30 other churches and agencies helping the needy in the community.

The food drive coincides with Austin Peay’s Military Appreciation Day which will honor the men and women who are currently serving or who have previously served this great nation. Free admission has been made available for all military personnel with a valid ID courtesy of CW4 (ret) Joe and Andrea Maynard. The complimentary admission offer will be made available on game day.

Tickets to the general public are $10.00 and can be purchased by visiting www.LetsGoPeay.com/sporttix or by contacting the ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329).

