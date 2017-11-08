|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Austin Peay State University’s Football game on November 18th to kick off Loaves and Fishes “Jingle Bell Food Drive”
City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Place Parking Plaza to close Thursday at 6:00pm
Parking Garage will reopen Friday morning
Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Place Parking Plaza garage will be closed for a structural inspection from 6:00pm Thursday, November 9th, 2017 until 5:30am Friday, November 10th, 2017.
No vehicles will be allowed in the garage during that time period, and motorists who use the garage must have their vehicles out of the garage by 6:00pm Thursday.
The inspection is needed in advance of repairs scheduled for later this year.
Parking will be available on the surface lot next to the garage at the corner of Second Street and Commerce Street.
SectionsNews
TopicsCity of Clarksville, Clarksville TN, Commerce Street, Cumberland Place Parking Plaza, Second Street
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed