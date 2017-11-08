City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Place Parking Plaza to close Thursday at 6:00pm

Parking Garage will reopen Friday morning

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Place Parking Plaza garage will be closed for a structural inspection from 6:00pm Thursday, November 9th, 2017 until 5:30am Friday, November 10th, 2017.

No vehicles will be allowed in the garage during that time period, and motorists who use the garage must have their vehicles out of the garage by 6:00pm Thursday.

The inspection is needed in advance of repairs scheduled for later this year.

Parking will be available on the surface lot next to the garage at the corner of Second Street and Commerce Street.

