Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Place Parking Plaza to close Thursday at 6:00pm

November 8, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Parking Garage will reopen Friday morning

City of Clarksville - Clarksville, TNClarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville’s Cumberland Place Parking Plaza garage will be closed for a structural inspection from 6:00pm Thursday, November 9th, 2017 until 5:30am Friday, November 10th, 2017.

City of Clarksville announces Cumberland Place Parking Plaza to be closed Thursday at 6:00pm until Friday morning.

City of Clarksville announces Cumberland Place Parking Plaza to be closed Thursday at 6:00pm until Friday morning.

No vehicles will be allowed in the garage during that time period, and motorists who use the garage must have their vehicles out of the garage by 6:00pm Thursday.

The inspection is needed in advance of repairs scheduled for later this year.

Parking will be available on the surface lot next to the garage at the corner of Second Street and Commerce Street.


Sections

News

Topics

, , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      November 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Oct    
       1234
      567891011
      12131415161718
      19202122232425
      2627282930  