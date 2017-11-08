Clarksville Parks and Recreation to hold Handmade Holidays November 11th-12th

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Parks and Recreation DepartmentClarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation will host Handmade Holidays, a two-day, indoor designer craft market featuring more than 60 of the best local and regional independent artists, designers, and crafters.

The sixth annual Handmade Holidays will be from 9:00am to 4:00pm Saturday, November 11th, 2017 and from noon to 4:00pm Sunday, November 12th at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center at Liberty Park, 1188 Cumberland Drive. Admission is free.

Clarkville Parks and Recreation to host indoor event Handmade Holidays that features designer craft and handcrafted gifts.

Shoppers can expect to find seasonal décor, ceramics, woodworking, metalwork, apparel, jewelry, soaps, toys, fabric crafts, candies, edibles, children’s accessories and more.

The first 200 shoppers each day will receive a free shopping bag!

Food vendors Big City Dogs and Fire & Ice will be on site. ATMs will also be available.

Parking will be available inside Liberty Park. Space is available near the event center, dog park, and fishing pond. Please do not park on the grass and be mindful of the businesses operating inside the park.

For information about Handmade Holidays and to view a list of participating vendors, visit www.cityofclarksville.com/craftfair


