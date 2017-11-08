Clarksville Police report man shot at Hundred Oaks Drive Dies

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report the man who was shot at a One Hundred Oaks Drive died, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, from his injuries.

He passed away in the morning hours. The case is being investigated as a Homicide.

There is no additional information at this time.

On Tuesday, November 17th, 2017, Clarksville Police Officers responded to a residence on Hundred Oaks Drive for a shooting in progress.

Once on the scene, they discovered a man in his 30s had been shot in his torso area.

The lead investigator is Detective Bing, Anyone with information is asked to call 931.648.0656, ext 5133 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at P3tips.com/591

